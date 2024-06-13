James Carville sounds off on Dems hemorrhaging support of Latino male voters: 'We're gonna f---in lose 'em!'

Democratic political strategist James Carville shared his concern about Democrats losing minority voters, namely Latino Americans, ahead of the 2024 election cycle, pointing fingers at "preachy females" in the party.

Carville's commentary came during an appearance on Donny Deutsch’s "On Brand" podcast, shedding light on the Democrats' "huge male problem" among "communities of color."

"We have a huge male problem all across the board, but particularly, I hate this term, but I’ll use it, ‘communities of color,’ as if all people that are not white are the same. It’s stupid," Carville said.

Carville explained that the party's "male problem" was exasperated by "preachy females," sharing that they are "too much."

"And I do think, and people got a little upset with me when I told The New York Times, I think Democratic culture has too many preachy females. It’s too much," he said.

"‘Don’t eat hamburgers, don’t watch football, wear a condom.’ Like, man, sh--, leave me alone, OK? I’ve got a god---n life to lead," Carville said. "You know, a guy works at a tire repair shop in suburban Atlanta, motherf---er’s working 50 hours a week, making $16.50 an hour, and he wants to watch the football game, and he wants to smoke dope and drink beer."

Carville said that the narrative that they are "slothful" frustrates minority voters.

"And then everybody’s telling him he’s slothful, and they reject that sh--," he added. "I just think some of it is this cosmopolitan condensation, if you will. Like, you need to lead the kind of life we lead, not the kind of life you lead, and it p---es people off."

Deutsch told Carville that where Democrats are struggling, Trump seems to excel.

Carville agreed, adding, "We’re gonna lose Hispanic males. We’re gonna f---in’ lose ’em."

"That’s on that male-female issue," Deutsch said. "That’s on … very much, they want to see, this is a generalization, but strong dominant male in a household."

Recent polls have showed minority voters appearing to sour on President Biden .

The surveys, released in May by the New York Times, Siena College and the Philadelphia Inquirer, show Trump with the lead in five of the six key battleground sates where he was narrowly defeated by Biden four years ago.

Especially concerning for Democrats is the polls found Biden leading Trump among Black voters 63% to 23%, which would be a sharp drop from the 87% of Black voters who supported Biden in 2020, and helped him flip Georgia and other swing states.

If the results stand on Election Day, Trump winning more than 20% of the Black vote would be the highest level of backing by Black voters of a GOP presidential candidate in generations.

Fox News' Elizabeth Heckman contributed to this report.