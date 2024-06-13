Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Democrats

James Carville sounds off on Dems hemorrhaging support of Latino male voters: 'We're gonna f---in lose 'em!'

In an expletive laden response, the political strategist said the Democratic Party has a 'huge male problem across the board'

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Monica De La Cruz: Joe Biden is losing among Hispanics across Texas Video

Monica De La Cruz: Joe Biden is losing among Hispanics across Texas

Rep. Monica De La Cruz, R-Texas, on how the border crisis is resulting in Biden and Democrats losing support among Hispanic voters

Democratic political strategist James Carville shared his concern about Democrats losing minority voters, namely Latino Americans, ahead of the 2024 election cycle, pointing fingers at "preachy females" in the party.

Carville's commentary came during an appearance on Donny Deutsch’s "On Brand" podcast, shedding light on the Democrats' "huge male problem" among "communities of color."

"We have a huge male problem all across the board, but particularly, I hate this term, but I’ll use it, ‘communities of color,’ as if all people that are not white are the same. It’s stupid," Carville said.

JAMES CARVILLE REGRETS THAT BIDEN IS RUNNING, WORRIES YOUNGER GENERATION UNINTERESTED IN POLITICS

James Carville Joe Biden

James Carville suggests President Biden shouldn't listen to the far left during a podcast appearance with Donny Deutsch.  (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Politicon, left; Ron Sachs/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Carville explained that the party's "male problem" was exasperated by "preachy females," sharing that they are "too much."

 "And I do think, and people got a little upset with me when I told The New York Times, I think Democratic culture has too many preachy females. It’s too much," he said. 

"‘Don’t eat hamburgers, don’t watch football, wear a condom.’ Like, man, sh--, leave me alone, OK? I’ve got a god---n life to lead," Carville said. "You know, a guy works at a tire repair shop in suburban Atlanta, motherf---er’s working 50 hours a week, making $16.50 an hour, and he wants to watch the football game, and he wants to smoke dope and drink beer."

JAMES CARVILLE DEMANDS MORE 'SLANTED COVERAGE' OF TRUMP, SLAMS NEW YORK TIMES

Carville said that the narrative that they are "slothful" frustrates minority voters.

"And then everybody’s telling him he’s slothful, and they reject that sh--," he added. "I just think some of it is this cosmopolitan condensation, if you will. Like, you need to lead the kind of life we lead, not the kind of life you lead, and it p---es people off."

Trump at Trump Tower after conviction

Former President Trump leaves after addressing members of the media following the verdict in his hush-money trial at Trump Tower, May 31, in New York City.  (Getty Images)

Deutsch told Carville that where Democrats are struggling, Trump seems to excel.

Carville agreed, adding, "We’re gonna lose Hispanic males. We’re gonna f---in’ lose ’em."

YOUNG BLACK VOTERS IN PHILADELPHIA TRASH BIDEN AND TRUMP AS ‘BOTH LIARS,' ‘DIRTY:' ‘NEITHER CANDIDATE IS GOOD’

"That’s on that male-female issue," Deutsch said. "That’s on … very much, they want to see, this is a generalization, but strong dominant male in a household."

Trump Biden

Former President Trump and President Biden are set to square off on Election Day. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

Recent polls have showed minority voters appearing to sour on President Biden

The surveys, released in May by the New York Times, Siena College and the Philadelphia Inquirer, show Trump with the lead in five of the six key battleground sates where he was narrowly defeated by Biden four years ago. 

Especially concerning for Democrats is the polls found Biden leading Trump among Black voters 63% to 23%, which would be a sharp drop from the 87% of Black voters who supported Biden in 2020, and helped him flip Georgia and other swing states. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If the results stand on Election Day, Trump winning more than 20% of the Black vote would be the highest level of backing by Black voters of a GOP presidential candidate in generations. 

Fox News' Elizabeth Heckman contributed to this report.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.

More from Politics