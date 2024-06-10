James Carville regrets that Biden is running, worries younger generation uninterested in politics

Democratic political strategist James Carville said he was disappointed with President Biden choosing to run for re-election.

"We have a choice to make in November," Carville said on 77 WABC radio’s "The Cats Roundtable" on Sunday. "It isn’t the choice I was crazy about."

"I was very public that I thought that President Biden should not run for re-election," Carville added. "But he did — it’s him and Trump."

"But I'm 1000% behind President Biden," he added. "He's the choice I got."

Radio host John Catsimatidis said that Carville's wife, longtime Republican strategist Mary Matalin, disagreed with her Democratic husband over his support for Biden.

"We have come to armistice where we generally try to stay away from it," Carville said of his political disagreements with his wife, in the clip flagged by the New York Post.

Carville said Biden was not his ideal choice for the leader of the Democrats, but the good news for his party was that there are many talented politicians who could potentially take over.

"The under-appreciated thing about the current state of the Democratic Party is there is [an] enormous … number of current people," Carville said, including Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Georgia Sen. Rafael Warnock on his list of people to watch, among others.

"There is a lot of talent and a lot of it is young and vigorous and energetic," he said.

Carville also revealed what concerns him most about the current generation of Americans was a general lack of interest in public service and public life.

"My greatest fear in the United States," he said, "is that young people are disengaging."

The Biden campaign did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.