ELECTIONS

Brian Jack wins Georgia’s 3rd congressional district Republican runoff

Brian Jack defeated fellow Republican Mike Dugan

Brandon Gillespie By Brandon Gillespie Fox News
Published | Updated
Brian Jack has won the Republican primary runoff in the race to represent Georgia's 3rd Congressional District and will be the overwhelming favorite to beat his Democrat opponent in the November general election.

The Associated Press called the race.

Jack and Dugan were the top two vote-getters in Georgia's May 21 primary election, but advanced to the runoff when neither reached the 50% threshold required by state election law.

Mike Dugan, Brian Jack

Former Republican Georgia state Sen. Mike Dugan (left) and former Trump campaign advisor Brian Jack (right). (Associated Press)

The race turned increasingly ugly in recent weeks, with Dugan, who served as majority leader in the state Senate, labeling Jack, who advised former President Trump's 2016 and 2024 campaigns, a "D.C. insider," citing his campaign's out-of-state financial support. In turn, Jack blasted Dugan over his past support for a 2015 transportation bill that raised the gas tax to fund improved infrastructure and maintenance.

Jack will likely become the next member of Congress from the district, replacing retiring Rep. Drew Ferguson, who announced last year he would not be seeking re-election.

Drew Ferguson

Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-Georgia, speaks to the press at a diner on May 4, 2021, in Marietta, Ga. Ferguson said on Dec. 14, 2023, that he plans to leave office after finishing his term next year, saying he looks forward to spending more time with his family. (AP Photo/Ron Harris, File)

Elections analysts rate the race as either "safe" or "solid" Republican.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on X at @BGillespieAL.

