GOP rep weighs bolting California for Texas seat as dueling redistricting wars upend 2026 map: report

GOP Rep. Darrell Issa is reportedly considering a run for Congress in Texas next year rather than his current district in California as major redistricting in California and Texas continues to change the political landscape for the midterm elections.

Issa could head to Texas to run in the state’s 32nd Congressional District currently represented by Democratic Rep. Julie Johnson after Texas split her district in the controversial GOP-friendly redistricting effort. The redistricting incited California to redraw its districts in favor of Democrats, which made the path forward more difficult for Issa, Punchbowl News reported on Monday.

Issa was significantly affected by California’s newly redrawn maps that voters approved last month. The change transformed the landscape from a district where Trump won by 15 points to new boundaries where former Vice President Kamala Harris would have won by 3 points, according to the Cook Political Report.

A source told Fox News Digital Issa did not "go looking" for the opportunity but that friends in Texas encouraged him to run, and he is "working through it."

Further complicating the situation is the fact that redistricting in both California and Texas is facing legal challenges. And it is unclear whether they will be in effect for next year’s critical midterm election that will decide the balance of power in Congress.

The Supreme Court is expected to decide on Texas' redistricting in the next few days after a panel of federal judges blocked the state from using its redrawn congressional map, calling it "racially gerrymandered," a ruling which Republicans across the country have blasted as a "double standard."

In California, where Gov. Gavin Newsom successfully backed a ballot measure to erase the new seats Republicans were likely to pick up in Texas, Trump’s Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit challenging the redistricting, arguing that race was "used as a proxy" in California to justify creating districts favorable to Democrats.

The move by Republicans in Texas to attempt to add more GOP seats has created a political firestorm across the country as lawmakers in other states have pledged to make counteracting moves as Republicans try to defend a razor-thin majority in the House of Representatives, where Democrats need a pickup of just three seats to win back control.

Lawmakers in Indiana, North Carolina, Missouri, Maryland, Utah and Virginia are exploring or moving forward with plans to change their maps.

"We must keep the Majority at all costs," Trump wrote recently.

