DOJ joins lawsuit against Newsom over 'racial gerrymander' of California map

The Department of Justice intervened Thursday in a lawsuit against Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom that is challenging California's efforts to redraw the state's congressional map in time for the next election.

DOJ Civil Rights Division lawyers argued in a complaint that race was "used as a proxy" in California to justify creating districts favorable to Democrats, a move that served to offset the redistricting showdown in Texas that resulted in more Republican-leaning districts.

"In the press, California’s legislators and governor sold a plan to promote the interests of Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections," the DOJ lawyers wrote. "But amongst themselves and on the debate floor, the focus was not partisanship, but race."

They added the Constitution "does not tolerate this racial gerrymander" and cited several remarks from lawmakers and others involved in the process about how they prioritized creating a Latino-majority district to counter Texas' perceived attempt to "silence the voices of Latino voters."

The federal government has authority to enforce the Voting Rights Act, which has a provision designed to make sure voters are not disenfranchised based on their race. But the law's language has long been a point of controversy and is now under review by the Supreme Court in a separate redistricting case about Louisiana's map.

California's ballot measure, called Proposition 50, passed on Election Day, and clears the way for the state legislature to redraw districts that could flip five Republican seats. Newsom said in celebratory remarks after the measure's passage that it was California's answer to Trump "trying to rig the midterm elections before one single vote is even cast."

"One thing he never counted on, though, was the state of California," Newsom said. "Instead of agonizing over the state of our nation, we organized in an unprecedented way, in a 90-day sprint."

California Assembly Member David Tangipa, a Republican, responded by suing, and the DOJ joined in that lawsuit Thursday.

A spokesperson for Newsom told Fox News Digital, "These losers lost at the ballot box and soon they will also lose in court."

The legal battle comes as redistricting fights have intensified in the lead-up to the 2026 midterm elections. In addition to Texas and California, Louisiana's fight before the Supreme Court could affect its map by the next election, depending on when the high court rules. In Utah, Republicans were just dealt a blow by a state judge who approved a new map that will tip one of the state's four districts in favor of Democrats.