Is AOC all talk, no action? 'The Big Saturday Show' investigates

Hosts of The Big Saturday Show Saturday sounded off on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s ineffectiveness in Congress, suggesting she was all talk and no action, noting that in the last Congress, she introduced 21 bills, which "went nowhere."

GUY BENSON: New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is certainly one of the most high-profile members of the House, but a new non-partisan study by Vanderbilt University and the University of Virginia shows she was among the least effective members of the last Congress, introducing 21 bills that went nowhere. She sure does talk a big game, though.

LEO TERRELL: This woman is a noise box. Can someone in New York run against her, please? She is very ineffective…she’s ineffective, but she makes a lot of noise. She could never win any type of state-wide seat, but she serves a purpose for the left-wing extreme left media, and, social media. And that’s her calling card, not as a legislator, but as a noise piece. She is destructive to the American value and way of life.

