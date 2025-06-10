Iran becoming 'much more aggressive' in nuclear talks, Trump tells Fox News

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump told Fox News that Iran has become "much more aggressive" in nuclear talks.

"Iran is acting much differently in negotiations than it did just days ago," Trump told Fox News' Bret Baier. "Much more aggressive. It’s surprising to me. It’s disappointing, but we are set to meet again tomorrow – we’ll see."

Senior administration officials also told Fox News that Iran appears to be dragging negotiations on without concrete progress while pushing forward with its nuclear efforts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.