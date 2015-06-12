Iowa Supreme Court affirms right to be drunk on front porch

The Iowa Supreme Court has affirmed the right to be drunk on your front porch.

The court ruled Friday in the case of Patience Paye, who appealed her 2013 public intoxication conviction.

Paye called police after fighting with her boyfriend and met officers on the front porch of her Waterloo home. While investigating the domestic assault complaint an officer questioned Paye about whether she'd been drinking. A test revealed her blood alcohol concentration at 0.267 percent, more than three times the amount considered drunk if she were driving.

She was charged and convicted but appealed, saying her front porch isn't a public place.

The Supreme Court agreed, declaring the front steps of a private residence not a public place if the homeowner hasn't invited the general public to be there.