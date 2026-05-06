Internet erupts after CA Dem on debate stage 'admits quiet part out loud' on immigration

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Former Rep. Katie Porter, a Democratic candidate in California’s crowded gubernatorial primary, is facing backlash after saying illegal immigrants are driving population growth in the state — a claim long advanced by Republicans.

"The job of the California governor is to protect every single Californian," Porter said after being asked if she would work with federal authorities to deport illegal immigrants at Tuesday's California gubernatorial debate. "The sanctuary state policy is designed to make sure that our state resources, the taxpayer dollars, the public servants that we have, are focusing on doing their jobs — which is not cooperating with the federal immigration authorities."

"These are Californians, they contribute to our economy, they pay taxes, and they’re one of the only ways that our state has been growing in recent years," Porter said of illegal immigrants.

Gunther Eagleman, a popular right-wing X account, accused Porter of saying "the quiet part out loud," by stating that illegal immigrants have mitigated population decline in California.

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Republicans, including President Donald Trump, have accused Democrats of resisting efforts to deport illegal immigrants because it could cost them seats in the House of Representatives. Illegal immigrants counted by the Census help determine the total number of House seats a given state is entitled to when the chamber is reapportioned every ten years.

"So she's saying Cali has too many seats in the House?" another X user said in response to Porter’s comment.

While Trump and others have attempted to add a citizenship question to the Census in an effort to remove non-citizens from calculations determining the number of House seats each state has, the Constitution does not mention citizenship status in relation to congressional apportionment.

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"California is cooked: Katie Porter says criminal illegal aliens are ‘one of the only ways California has been growing in recent years," Republican communications operative Steve Guest wrote on X. "Democrats have been in total control of [California] for the past 16 years."

An estimated 400,000 illegal immigrants entered California from 2021 to 2023, according to the Public Policy Institute of California. Between July 2021 and July 2023, California’s overall population grew by just under 20,000, per data published by the California Department of Finance.

"Thats because all the billionaires, millionaires big business and anyone that can afford it is leaving [California] faster than you pouring a pot of boiling hot potatoes on your ex partners head," one X account wrote , responding to Porter and alluding to an allegation of domestic violence against the gubernatorial candidate.

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California saw a net population loss of 215,542 from domestic migration in 2025, compared to a net gain of 125,473 from foreign migration that same year, according to the state’s Department of Finance. Migration out of California has cost the state billions of dollars per year in tax revenue, according to California’s Legislative Analyst’s Office.

Other critics seized on Porter’s assertion that illegal immigrants benefit California’s economy.

"If you think the best way to promote economic growth involves letting in illegal aliens, you’re doing it wrong," Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, wrote .

California's illegal immigrants paid roughly $8.5 billion in state and local taxes during 2022, according to an estimate from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy. Conservative critics argue that illegal immigrants consume more than that in public services, such as education and subsidized healthcare, though the costs of such things are difficult to quantify.

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Some studies, including a report recently published by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, have also found that illegal immigration causes the cost of living to go up by increasing demand for housing.

"I contained myself well I think," Sheriff Chad Bianco, one of the two Republicans who participated in the gubernatorial debate, chimed in.