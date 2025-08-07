Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump orders work on new census, says people in US illegally 'WILL NOT BE COUNTED'

The most recent census was in 2020

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
President Donald Trump declared in a Thursday morning Truth Social post that he has directed the Commerce Department to start working on a new census, noting that illegal aliens in the U.S. will not be included in the population count.

"I have instructed our Department of Commerce to immediately begin work on a new and highly accurate CENSUS based on modern day facts and figures and, importantly, using the results and information gained from the Presidential Election of 2024," the president said in the post

"People who are in our Country illegally WILL NOT BE COUNTED IN THE CENSUS. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he added.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.


 

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

