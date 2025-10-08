Katie Porter interview goes viral as journalists marvel at Democrat's meltdown

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Democratic lawmaker Katie Porter's disastrous viral interview was shredded by journalists across the political spectrum, who ranged from being astounded at her hostility to being unsurprised because of her reputation.

A clip of Porter threatening to walk out on CBS California's Julie Watts during a interview on the controversial redistricting effort launched by Democrats in the state spread like wildfire online Tuesday night. The interview itself took place last month.

Porter, who is running in for California governor, snapped at Watts' questions, grew visibly impatient with her follow-ups and even attempted to leave at one point in frustration, calling her interviewer "argumentative." Porter told Watts after being pressed that she doesn't "want to have an unhappy experience" with her and that she doesn't "want this all on camera."

"This will be a case study in political media trainings for how not to conduct yourself on camera," CNN senior political reporter Aaron Blake wrote.

"Someone who used to work with Katie Porter sent me this clip from a train-wreck interview with her and said, 'Now imagine what she’s like when there aren’t cameras around,'" journalist Yashar Ali commented.

"You can see the unpleasant experiences so many Dem operatives and journalists have had with former Rep. / CA-GOV candidate Katie Porter (D) pouring out, now that video of her abusive personality has leaked out. Worst kept secret in politics," Jewish Insider's Josh Kraushaar wrote.

LIBERAL MEDIA DARLING IN THE HOT SEAT AFTER EXPLOSIVE INTERVIEW GOES VIRAL

"Democrats are so used to media being their propagandists that they totally lose it when asked basic question," OutKick's Clay Travis posted.

"The knock on Porter has always been that she’s cruel to staff and others around her. The defense was that that charge is sexist and she’s just tough. Watch to the end and you judge who’s right," liberal journalist Ryan Grim wrote on X.

"Hard to watch Katie Porter without thinking she's doing some kind of Colbert Report-style parody of a narcisstic, [sic] yet self-loathing liberal mediocrity with a startling intolerance for anything other than heavy-handed praise," Mediaite's Isaac Schorr wrote.

POTENTIAL PELOSI SUCCESSOR RE-UPS BILL TO BAN ICE FROM OBSCURING IDENTITIES: ‘SHUT THIS MASK S—T DOWN’

Democratic strategist Dan Turrentine, a frequent critic of his own party, was withering about Porter's performance on a 2Way podcast appearance.

"She is condescending and patronizing," he said. "She absolutely believes that she is right, you are wrong, she's smarter than you. It comes across… She doesn't respect Trump voters, and she didn't respect those type of questions. You just can't talk to people like that. And that is Katie Porter's problem. It's why so many people dislike her — and disliked her in Congress."

Rep. Ken Calvert, R-Calif., argued that Porter represents a larger problem within the Democratic Party itself.

"Katie Porter just had a meltdown when asked what she’d say to GOP voters. Her tirade is a window into the mentality of radical CA Democrat politicians," he wrote. "They can’t stand those who disagree with them. They’re trying to silence their opponents with Prop 50. They even condone violent rhetoric targeting Republicans. We have to speak up. We have to vote NO on Prop 50. We have to take our state back from these extremists."

Watts herself posted on X that people should watch the entire 30-minute segment on YouTube, where she interviewed multiple candidates for governor on a range of topics, including Proposition 50 and California’s battle over redistricting.

Fox News Digital reached out to Porter's campaign for comment.

In 2024, Porter ran for an open Senate seat in California but lost to colleague then-Rep. Adam Schiff and Republican Steve Garvey in the state's open primary.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP