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Middle East Policies

Trump convenes rare Camp David Cabinet meeting as Iran deal pressure grows

U.S. conducted strikes on mine-laying vessels and missile launchers near the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday

Morgan Phillips By Morgan Phillips Fox News
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Trump issues ultimatum to Iran amid US self-defense strikes and ongoing nuclear talks Video

Trump issues ultimatum to Iran amid US self-defense strikes and ongoing nuclear talks

Fox News' Jeff Paul reports on U.S. self-defense strikes near the Strait of Hormuz, complicating Iran nuclear negotiations. Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., discusses President Donald Trump's ultimatum demanding Iran surrender enriched uranium.

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President Donald Trump will convene a rare Cabinet meeting at Camp David on Wednesday as negotiations with Iran enter a critical phase.

All Cabinet members are expected to attend the meeting, first reported by the New York Post and confirmed by Fox News, including outgoing Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

The gathering comes as the administration weighs next steps in high-stakes negotiations aimed at securing a broader agreement with Tehran amid a fraying ceasefire. 

Trump in recent days has suggested the sides are nearing a potential breakthrough, while Iranian officials have publicly pushed back on claims that a deal is imminent.

Camp David has historically been reserved for major national security and diplomatic deliberations.

Donald Trump at White House

President Donald Trump will convene a rare Cabinet meeting at Camp David on Wednesday as negotiations with Iran enter a critical phase. (Salwan Georges/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Trump has repeatedly warned that military action remains on the table if talks collapse, even as administration officials continue to publicly express optimism about diplomacy.

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The U.S. conducted limited strikes on Iran on Sunday which they described as defensive, aimed at mine-laying vessels and missile launchers near the Strait of Hormuz.

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