Trump convenes rare Camp David Cabinet meeting as Iran deal pressure grows

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President Donald Trump will convene a rare Cabinet meeting at Camp David on Wednesday as negotiations with Iran enter a critical phase.

All Cabinet members are expected to attend the meeting, first reported by the New York Post and confirmed by Fox News, including outgoing Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

The gathering comes as the administration weighs next steps in high-stakes negotiations aimed at securing a broader agreement with Tehran amid a fraying ceasefire.

Trump in recent days has suggested the sides are nearing a potential breakthrough, while Iranian officials have publicly pushed back on claims that a deal is imminent.

Camp David has historically been reserved for major national security and diplomatic deliberations.

Trump has repeatedly warned that military action remains on the table if talks collapse, even as administration officials continue to publicly express optimism about diplomacy.

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The U.S. conducted limited strikes on Iran on Sunday which they described as defensive, aimed at mine-laying vessels and missile launchers near the Strait of Hormuz.