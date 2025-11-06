House GOP probe targets Soros-linked groups over alleged Antifa funding ties

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX — House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Subcommittee on the Constitution Chairman Chip Roy, R-Texas, are demanding nonprofit liberal advocacy groups turn over documents related to alleged support of Antifa as the Trump administration continues to crack down on left-wing militants.

In the letters, obtained by Fox News Digital, the Republican lawmakers called on Alliance for Global Justice (AFGJ) and Open Society Foundations to provide communications, financial records, and internal policies related to the nonprofits tied to Refuse Fascism, and other groups purportedly tied to Antifa, which President Donald Trump deemed a domestic terrorist organization this year.

The letter cites public reporting that AFGJ "acts as fiscal sponsor for Antifa groups" and cites donations to Refuse Fascism, a group that was recently present in Washington, D.C., protesting the one-year anniversary of Trump’s election, Associated Press reported.

Refuse Fascism has been present at numerous Antifa-tied demonstrations in recent years, according to Influence Watch .

"Antifa’s left-wing extremist violence cannot be justified," the letter states. "AFGJ is directly responsible for the activities conducted by its projects as well as the use of funds raised on behalf of those projects."

The Refuse Facism Leadership Board pointed Fox News Digital to its stated mission online, along with a web page outlining their principles.

"Sunsara Taylor, along with all the other leaders of Refuse Fascism, has only ever advocated for nonviolent means to advance RefuseFascism.org's mission," the board said.

In addition to Refuse Fascism, the lawmakers expressed concern over AFGJ’s sponsorship of Samidoun, which the Treasury Department has described as "a sham charity" for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), a U.S.-designated terrorist organization.

The Alliance for Global Justice, a liberal advocacy group that has received scrutiny for allegedly aiding Palestinian terrorism and supporting the antisemitic Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, received $250,000 in 2020 from the Foundation to Promote Open Society (FPOS), a grantmaking arm of George Soros's Open Society Foundations (OSF), according to the group's 990 tax forms, Fox News Digital reported in 2022.

The $250,000 contribution was designated to "catalyze Black communities into the global movement for climate justice."

In the letter to Open Society Foundations, the committee wrote, "According to a recent report from the Capital Research Center, since 2016, OSF has donated more than $80 million to extremist organizations that support or engage in terrorism or other extremist violence."

"Of particular concern, OSF has donated ‘at least $2 million’ to the Sunrise Movement, a group closely connected to Antifa. According to the Capital Research Center report, the Sunrise Movement ‘endorsed and solicited financial support for the Antifa-associated anarchist terrorists of the Stop Cop City / Defend the Atlanta Forest coalition’ which, in 2023, violently attacked law enforcement officers and utility workers constructing a training facility near Atlanta, Georgia for police officers and firefighters. During the siege, Antifa terrorists threw Molotov cocktails, bricks, and rocks at law enforcement officers, attempted to blind officers by shining lasers in their eyes, and set construction equipment and a police car on fire, among numerous other violent acts. Prosecutors later charged more than individuals with domestic terrorism due to the attacks."

AFGJ’s alleged ties to the anti-Israel protests that erupted across college campuses after the Oct. 7 terrorist attack by Hamas were concerning enough to prompt Republican House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith to call last month for their tax-exempt status to be revoked by the Internal Revenue Service.

"In light of the anniversary of the October 2023 violent attack on Israel, along with recent acts of political violence and the continued disruptive activities of previously identified organizations that have been sowing chaos in the United States and have links to designated foreign terrorist groups, it is imperative that action is taken to ensure tax-exempt groups are operating within their tax-exempt purpose," Smith said at the time.

Fox News Digital reached out to AFGJ and Open Society Foundations for comment.

The letter orders AFGJ and Open Society Foundations to preserve and turn over internal records dating back to Jan. 1, 2017, including fiscal sponsorship arrangements, grants and donations, and documents that would show internal awareness of criminal activity by groups in their network.

The Soros network has long been associated by critics with Antifa violence across the country, including recently at a White House forum alleging coordination across cities such as Portland, Seattle and Chicago involving paid and transported individuals, including homeless people exploited to participate in unrest.

Antifa is a far-left militant movement that pitches itself as an "antifascist" activist group that frequently mobilizes during high-profile protests and riots, such as during the consecutive nights of national violence at the height of the 2020 riots.

Despite numerous examples of documented violence from Antifa-linked groups, Democrat lawmakers and liberal media pundits are increasingly claiming Antifa does not exist.

The claims echo the left-wing narrative of 2020, when Democrats and liberals argued Antifa did not exist as cities saw repeated nights of violent protest and riots following the killing of George Floyd when he was in police custody.

Democratic New York Rep. Jerry Nadler, for example, called Antifa a "myth" when pressed about 2020's violence in July of that year, The Washington Times reported . Joy Behar of "The View" brushed off Antifa as a " fictitious idea " in 2021, adding that it's "a thing that doesn’t even exist."

Then-FBI Director Chris Wray, under Trump's first administration, also told lawmakers in 2020 that Antifa is "not a group or an organization. It’s a movement or an ideology."

The phrase was later repeated by President Joe Biden during his debate against Trump ahead of the 2020 election.

Trump ordered National Guard troops to Portland, Oregon, at the end of September, with the White House arguing the city has been rocked by "premeditated anarchy that has scarred the city for years — leaving officers battered, citizens terrorized, and property defaced" at the hands of Antifa members.

"Since early June, Antifa militants have laid siege to the ICE field office in south Portland. These lunatics have violently breached the facility by using a stop sign as a battering ram, hurled explosives and other projectiles, burned an American flag, repeatedly assaulted, attacked, and injured officers with pepper spray, rocks, bricks, and trash, doxxed officers, berated neighbors, and even rolled out a guillotine," the White House posted in an announcement of the order on Sept. 30.

The White House recently doubled down that Antifa is a " a radical terrorist organization who has been wreaking havoc and perpetrating violence on American communities for far too long," when asked about the left downplaying the group's existence.

"Anyone denying this reality is either intentionally lying or just plain stupid. President Trump and his entire Administration are committed to stopping Antifa’s violence once and for all," White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said.

