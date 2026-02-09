Scathing report reveals Antifa-linked org passing out material to K-12 students: 'Political revolution'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: A newly unearthed training guidebook from the far-left activist group Sunrise Movement calls on both college and K-12 students to engage in monthly disruptions and "mass non-cooperation" as part of a coordinated effort to spark a "political revolution" across the United States.

The 25-page document, obtained by Defending Education , focuses on mobilizing youth against what it describes as a "regime" and a "system captured by billionaires," urges students to walk out of classrooms and boycott businesses in an attempt to prove that the country cannot function without their cooperation.

"We’re not going to get there overnight, and we’re not here to get back to the status quo," the guidebook says. "We’re here to win a political revolution. This is your guide to start winning at your school right now."

Pushing back against ICE is a major theme in the document that appears to have been spread to students in Minnesota and across the country and has made that central pillar of its recent advocacy, framing the agency as an "occupying army" and a "personal gestapo" for the Trump administration.

In early 2026, the group spearheaded the "ICE Out For Good" campaign, which utilizes "Wide Awake" noise demonstrations, involving drums, whistles, and horns, outside hotels believed to be housing ICE agents, particularly in the Minneapolis region.

The Defending Education report claims, "The January 18, 2026, ‘TC Students ICE Response Coordination Call’ presentation includes a slide stating ‘Trump is experimenting on Minnesota: How far can he take his authoritarian agenda?’ Another slides states the goals of the movement which include ‘Flex our power now to kick ICE out of Minnesota’ and ‘Build long-term student power in schools here and across the country.’ The document also lists ‘options for ‘Day of Action' such as a ‘mass buy and return’ at a local Target store or rallying at a state government building."

Organizers behind the movement are building toward a massive "May Day" mobilization on May 1, 2026, where they intend to have millions of students and workers "disrupt business as usual."

Leading up to that date, the manual instructs students to take action on the first Friday of every month, starting with smaller escalations like wearing red or "dorm storming" before moving to "bigger, more creative" disruptions.

Beyond simple protests, the training manual provides a tactical roadmap for radicalizing school environments. It instructs students on how to recruit from homerooms, sports teams, and campus clubs to grow their ranks.

The guide also explains how to use "trigger moments"—unforeseen crises or tragedies—to spark mass outrage and absorb new members into the organization.

The document lists several supporting organizations involved in the effort, including Higher Education Labor United, the American Association of University Professors, Jewish Voice for Peace, and Socialist Alternative.

While the guidebook claims a commitment to nonviolence and instructs participants to act lawfully, its stated ultimate goals include a radical overhaul of the American economy.

The Sunrise Movement’s vision for this "political revolution" includes demands for a "political party of workers and students," a federal jobs guarantee, and the Green New Deal.

By "taking down one of the many ‘pillars’ holding up the regime" through school-based organizing, the group asserts that it is actively working to bring massive corporations "to their knees."

"It’s deeply concerning that an outside organization operating clubs inside K-12 schools is training children to help bring about a ‘political revolution,'" Rhyen Staley, director of Research at Defending Education, told Fox News Digital.

"Parents and teachers should be appalled that the group is encouraging regular disruptions to the learning environment to advance their far-left cause, costing students valuable educational opportunities and time in the classroom."

The Sunrise Movement is a far-left organization that vows to "force the government to end the era of fossil fuel elites, invest in Black, brown and working class communities, and create millions of good union jobs," according to its website.

The core of the group’s mission is fighting for the Green New Deal. Sunrise Movement listed "four pillars" that are critical to the Green New Deal, including to "stop the climate crisis" and to "invest in racial and economic justice."

Sunrise Movement's far-left ties were enough to spark concern from the House Judiciary Committee Chairman in November, Fox News Digital first reported , particularly its links to Antifa, a movement the Trump administration has labeled a terrorist organization.

In a letter to Soros' Open Society Foundations, the committee wrote, "Of particular concern, OSF has donated ‘at least $2 million’ to the Sunrise Movement, a group closely connected to Antifa. According to the Capital Research Center report, the Sunrise Movement ‘endorsed and solicited financial support for the Antifa-associated anarchist terrorists of the Stop Cop City / Defend the Atlanta Forest coalition’ which, in 2023, violently attacked law enforcement officers and utility workers constructing a training facility near Atlanta, Georgia for police officers and firefighters. During the siege, Antifa terrorists threw Molotov cocktails, bricks, and rocks at law enforcement officers, attempted to blind officers by shining lasers in their eyes, and set construction equipment and a police car on fire, among numerous other violent acts. Prosecutors later charged more than individuals with domestic terrorism due to the attacks."

During the 2020 election season, the Sunrise Movement, whose website says it wants to "force the government to end the era of fossil fuel elites," received nearly a third of its funding from the Soros-backed Democracy PAC and Sixteen-Thirty Fund, totaling $750,000.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Sunrise Movement for comment.