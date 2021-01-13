Impeachment a 'complete waste of time' a week before Biden takes office: Rep. Van Duyne

Freshman Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, said Wednesday on "Fox & Friends" she will not be joining the five Republicans so far that are voting to impeach President Trump, calling the effort a "complete waste of time."

The five Republicans that stated they support the impeachment are Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, Fred Upton of Michigan, Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington, and John Katko of Washington. The support of Trump’s impeachment comes nearly a week after rioters breached the Capitol as lawmakers counted electoral votes.

Duyne called the Democrats’ rush to remove Trump from office "political theater."

REP. BETH VAN DUYNE: We’ve had a lot of discussions, we’ve had a lot of passion, we’ve had a lot of thoughtful debate and each individual is voting their conscience, is voting their district, and is voting in the best interests that they believe is for the country. I happen to think that right now impeachment is a complete waste of time. I think about all the hours, millions of dollars that we wasted the last four years on impeaching this president, and next week we are going to be entering a new phase, with a totally new administration, a brand new president...

North Texas, we have small businesses that are going out of business, we have restaurants that are closing that have been open for decades, we’ve got the aviation industry that is floundering. We’ve got families who are not able to put food on their table or pay for insurance and we are going to continue talking about impeachment for a president who is going to be gone in 7 days. This is doing nothing to empower families and is doing everything to further divide the country and further divide this Congress...

[Impeachment] is not doing anything proactive, it is not doing anything that actually helps working families at a time when we need it…Leaders of this country need to band together and need to defend our democracy, defend our country and we need to speak as one and instead, we are further having a victory lap, taking a final pound of flesh. It is doing nothing to help people and everything to cause more division in our country and, quite honestly, the American people deserve better than that.