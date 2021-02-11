Democratic impeachment managers allege Trump would incite future violence if allowed to run again

Democratic House impeachment managers warned that convicting former President Donald Trump and disqualifying him from running again was not just a necessary consequence for the role they say he played in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, but as a means of preventing such an event from occurring again.

At the close of his remarks early Thursday afternoon, lead manager Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., claimed it is all but certain that Trump would do nothing differently if given another shot at the White House.

"My dear colleagues, is there any political leader in this room who believes that if he's ever allowed by the Senate to get back into the Oval Office, Donald Trump would stop inciting violence to get his way?" Raskin asked. "Would you bet the lives of more police officers on that? Would you bet the safety of your family on that? Would you bet the future of your democracy on that?"

Raskin noted that Trump defended his speech at the Ellipse on Jan. 6 after the impeachment managers showed a clip of Trump telling reporters that others in the media had examined the speech and found it to be "totally appropriate."

Raskin argued this is proof that Trump would do the same thing again. He and the other managers claim that when Trump addressed the crowd that day, claiming he lost November's election due to fraud and that people had to "fight like hell" or "you're not going to have a country anymore," he knew what would happen next.

"So if he gets back into office and it happens again," Raskin said, "we'll have no one to blame but ourselves."

Impeachment manager Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., spoke next and delivered a similar message. Unlike Raskin, however, Lieu warned what could happen if Trump ran again and failed to retake the White House.

"You know, I'm not afraid of Donald Trump running again in four years," Lieu said. "I'm afraid he’s going to run again and lose. Because he could do this again." Lieu claimed that Trump's "lack of remorse" is evidence that he would "undoubtedly cause future harm if allowed."