Trump impeachment managers file pre-trial brief against former president: 'Evidence is overwhelming'

The House impeachment managers on Tuesday morning filed their pre-trial brief in their case against former President Donald Trump, previewing the argument they will make against him in the Senate trial set to start in one week.

"In a grievous betrayal of his Oath of Office, President Trump incited a violent mob to attack the United States Capitol during the Joint Session, thus impeding Congress’s confirmation of Joseph R. Biden, Jr. as the winner of the presidential election," the impeachment managers, led by Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., wrote. "As it stormed the Capitol, the mob yelled out 'President Trump Sent Us,' 'Hang Mike Pence,' and 'Traitor Traitor Traitor.'

They add: "This is not a case where elections alone are a sufficient safeguard against future abuse; it is the electoral process itself that President Trump attacked and that must be protected from him and anyone else who would seek to mimic his behavior."

The brief said that the "facts are compelling and the evidence is overwhelming."

Trump's legal team is set to file its response to the impeachment article filed last month on Tuesday as well.

One of the key hurdles the impeachment managers face will be the fact that 45 Republicans have voted that the impeachment trial is unconstitutional. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., last week raised a point of order alleging as much, which was defeated in a 55-45 vote with five Republicans joining Democrats to say that the trial is constitutional and will move forward.

But a Senate impeachment conviction requires a two-thirds vote, which in the Senate would require 17 Republicans to join all 50 Democrats in voting to convict Trump. Therefore, at least 12 Republicans would have to have a change of heart about the trial's constitutionality in order for Democrats to have a shot at convicting Trump. The brief addresses that issue, arguing that the Senate has a duty to consider the impeachment managers' arguments and take a vote on whether to convict the former president.

"[T]he text and structure of the Constitution, as well as its original meaning and prior interpretations by Congress, overwhelmingly demonstrate that a former official remains subject to trial and conviction for abuses committed in office. Any other rule would make little sense," the impeachment managers' brief says.

Fox News' Marisa Schultz contributed to this report.

This is a breaking story, please check back for updates.