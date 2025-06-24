'I'm just a silly girl': AOC fires back after Trump calls her 'stupid'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Progressive New York Democrat, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, fired back at President Donald Trump’s Truth Social rampage on Tuesday after the two traded barbs following Saturday night's U.S. strikes on Iran.

"Mr. President, don’t take your anger out on me - I’m just a silly girl," Ocasio-Cortez responded Tuesday after the president dubbed her "Stupid AOC."

"Take it out on whoever convinced you to betray the American people and our Constitution by illegally bombing Iran and dragging us into war," she said.

Ocasio-Cortez emerged as one of Trump's fiercest congressional critics after the U.S. attacked three nuclear facilities in Iran on Saturday night. While Democrats raged against Trump, calling his actions unconstitutional, Ocasio-Cortez went as far as to call for his impeachment.

"It only took you 5 months to break almost every promise you made," the 35-year-old Democratic socialist, who is considered a potential 2028 presidential candidate, said Tuesday, before adding, "Also, I’m a Bronx girl. You should know that we can eat Queens boys for breakfast. Respectfully."

She was responding to a lengthy post from the president in which he referred to her as "Stupid AOC" and "one of the ‘dumbest’ people in Congress."

Trump criticized Ocasio-Cortez for "now calling for my Impeachment, despite the fact that the Crooked and Corrupt Democrats have already done that twice before."

During Trump's first term, he was impeached twice. First, in 2019, Trump was impeached for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress over allegations that he asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to interfere in U.S. elections. Following the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, Trump was impeached for inciting an insurrection.

The Senate acquitted Trump in both instances.

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas., who advocated for Trump's impeachment during his first term and was censured for disrupting Trump's joint address to Congress earlier this year, introduced articles of impeachment against Trump last month for "devolving democracy within the United States into authoritarianism."

Green once again introduced articles of impeachment against Trump after the U.S. strikes against Iran, which he said violates Article I of the U.S. Constitution, saying only Congress has the authority to declare war.

The House voted to dismiss Green's resolution Tuesday afternoon in a 344–79 vote, including support from 128 Democrats.

"It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment," Ocasio-Cortez said Saturday night, responding to Trump's announcement that the U.S. had successfully struck Iran's nuclear facilities. Several Democrats joined Ocasio-Cortez's call for impeachment, but Trump focused his criticism on fellow progressive "Squad" members in his lengthy Tuesday post.

After insulting Ocasio-Cortez's intelligence, Trump said she is "far more qualified than Crockett, who is a seriously Low IQ individual, or Ilhan Omar, who does nothing but complain about our Country."

He also said, "AOC should be forced to take the Cognitive Test that I just completed at Walter Reed Medical Center, as part of my Physical."

And Trump dared Ocasio-Cortez, "Go ahead and try Impeaching me, again, MAKE MY DAY!" after telling her to go back home to her district in Queens, where Trump was raised, and "straighten out her filthy, disgusting, crime-ridden streets, in the District she ‘represents,’ and which she never goes to anymore. She better start worrying about her own Primary."

In her social media rebuttal, the New York Democrat also fired back at Vice President JD Vance, who said on X, "I wonder if other VPs had as much excitement as I do."

"Maybe that’s because you advised the president to illegally bomb Iran," Ocasio-Cortez replied.

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.