An Illinois judge announced late Wednesday that former President Trump has been removed from the state’s 2024 Republican presidential primary ballot, citing his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots.

Cook County Circuit Judge Tracie Porter barred Trump from the Illinois ballot one month after the anti-Trump challenge was dismissed by the Illinois State Board of Elections. Illinois goes to the polls March 19.

Illinois is now the third state where Trump was booted from the ballot, after Colorado and Maine.

But those decisions were paused pending the appeal of the Colorado case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.