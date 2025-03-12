Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement

Illinois Dem lawmaker pushes bill to legalize attacks on police for people having mental health episode

Critics say the bill would embolden those who attack police

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
An Illinois lawmaker has introduced a bill that critics say will make it legal for anyone experiencing a mental health episode to attack police officers.

Democratic state Rep. Lisa Davis, an attorney in the Law Office of the Cook County Public Defender's office, introduced House Bill 3458 in February. 

Under the terms of the legislation, the bill would "[provide] that it is a defense to aggravated battery when the individual battered is a peace officer and the officer responded to an incident in which the officer interacted with a person whom a reasonable officer could believe was having a mental health episode and the person with whom the officer interacted has a documented mental illness and acted abruptly."

Illinois state Rep. Rep. Lisa Davis

Illinois state Rep. Lisa Davis has introduced a bill that would legalize attacks on police officers by those appearing to have a mental health episode.  (Getty Images | Illinois General Assembly)

The bill has picked up two co-sponsors, Reps. Marcus Evans and Kelly Cassidy. 

Currently, a person in Illinois can be charged with aggravated battery if they attack "an individual whom the person knows to be a peace officer, community policing volunteer, fireman, private security officer, correctional institution employee, or Department of Human Services employee supervising or controlling sexually dangerous persons or sexually violent persons."

Second Cop City, a blog that reports on Chicago policing matters, first reported on the bill.

Chicago police crowd control

Second Cop City, a blog that reports on Chicago policing matters, first reported on the bill. (Chicago Police Department)

"If this passes, mental illness will be an excuse to attack and beat police officers," the blog states. "In fact, who wants to bet there will be thousands of people who suddenly have doctor notes that permit them to attack cops?"

Davis' proposal would legalize attacks on peace officers. Other first responders would be spared, such as firefighters, like her husband, CWB Chicago reported. 

The bill has been referred to the Illinois General Assembly Rules Committee, where unpopular legislation goes to die, the news report states. 

Chicago shooting police tape

The bill has been referred to the Illinois General Assembly Rules Committee, where unpopular legislation goes to die. (Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Fox News Digital has reached out to Davis and the Chicago chapter of the Grand Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

