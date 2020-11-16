'Squad' member Ilhan Omar compares Trump events to 'Klan rallies'

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., blasted President Trump and his supporters on Monday when she likened his political rallies to those held by the Ku Klux Klan.

Omar was speaking with The Washington Post's Jonathan Capehart, who had asked about Trump personally attacking her.

"On a personal level, I have gotten accustomed to standing up to bullies in my life. And so, on a personal level, it hasn't really impacted me besides having my children be exposed to it, and for the last two months of this election cycle, waking up every single morning to text messages from my siblings asking if I was safe," Omar said, noting that Trump would mention her at rallies.

She added that "it didn't really matter where he was – sometimes, multiple times in a day as he had held his Klan rallies throughout the country."

The progressive congresswoman faced plenty of pushback online for her comments.

Republicans have long called out Omar and fellow members of her progressive "squad" as an example of Democrats' turning sharply to the left ideologically. Last year, Trump drew heat for asking why "don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

Omar raised eyebrows on Sunday with her characterization of the Democratic Party as one "big family," despite the renewed infighting over a spate of losses in the 2020 election that continues to divide moderate Democrats and the party's more progressive wing.

In an interview on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” over the weekend, Omar said, “When you think about our party, Speaker Pelosi always says we are a big tent, and that means that we are a big family."

