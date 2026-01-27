Ilhan Omar sprayed by unknown substance after man charges her at Minneapolis town hall

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., was sprayed with an unknown substance by a man that charged her while she was speaking at a town hall in Minneapolis on Tuesday night.



Omar was immediately pulled away by her security and the unidentified man was tackled and restrained by security. Omar appeared to be shaken, but largely unharmed.

"We will continue. These f--king a--holes are not going to get away with this," Omar shouted as the room reacted.

"It smells terrible," a member of her entourage said as she urged her to stop and get checked out.

The incident happened as Omar was hosting her first in-person town hall meeting of the year in North Minneapolis.

This is a developing story