Minnesota

Ilhan Omar sprayed by unknown substance after man charges her at Minneapolis town hall

Omar continued with her town hall despite the interruption

By Emma Bussey Fox News
Ilhan Omar sprayed with unknown substance during Minneapolis town hall Video

Ilhan Omar sprayed with unknown substance during Minneapolis town hall

Rep. Ilhan Omar was able to continue her town hall after a man got up, charged her and sprayed her with something. (Credit: Fox News)

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., was sprayed with an unknown substance by a man that charged her while she was speaking at a town hall in Minneapolis on Tuesday night.

Omar was immediately pulled away by her security and the unidentified man was tackled and restrained by security. Omar appeared to be shaken, but largely unharmed. 

"We will continue. These f--king a--holes are not going to get away with this," Omar shouted as the room reacted.

"It smells terrible," a member of her entourage said as she urged her to stop and get checked out.

TRUMP DEPLOYS BORDER CZAR TOM HOMAN TO MINNESOTA AS ICE OPERATIONS FACE VIOLENT CHAOS

The incident happened as Omar was hosting her first in-person town hall meeting of the year in North Minneapolis.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Emma Bussey is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Before joining Fox, she worked at The Telegraph with the U.S. overnight team, across desks including foreign, politics, news, sport and culture. 

