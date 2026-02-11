Idaho families sue over federal immigration enforcement at horse racing track

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A lawsuit has been lodged on behalf of Latino U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents who were detained during an October law enforcement action in Idaho that involved federal, state and local authorities.

The class action complaint alleges that "approximately 400 spectators gathered at La Catedral racetrack to enjoy festivities that included horse-racing, food vendors, and games for children," but that the events were interrupted when "a swarm of 200 law enforcement officers from numerous federal, state, and local agencies descended with armored trucks, flashbang grenades, and guns drawn."

"Wearing militarized gear and face coverings, they pointed guns and screamed orders at frightened families. They broke the windows of cars parked on the property, sending glass pouring onto those inside, including children who had taken refuge in cars because of rain. They threw compliant people to the ground and shot rubber bullets over the heads of teenagers," the document asserts.

Authorities restrained most adults and many teens with zip ties, according to the complaint.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers grilled the people about their immigration status, according to the suit, which alleges, "No one was set free unless and until they verified lawful presence in the United States."

Plaintiffs include parents and children, who are either American citizens or lawful permanent residents, who were detained during the episode and only released "after verifying lawful status," the suit indicates.

One of the American plaintiffs, Juana Rodriguez, described the ordeal as a "nightmare," according to an American Civil Liberties Union press release about the suit.

"What happened turned our outing into a nightmare. My toddler was forced to witness an incredible amount of violence against people he loves and hear racial slurs about Latinos, experiences that no child should ever be exposed to. I'll never forget hearing his little voice pleading with me to give him food and water for hours on end. As a parent, nothing is more heartbreaking than hearing your child cry out in fear and being told you cannot hold or comfort them," Rodriguez said, according to the press release.

"I am a proud U.S. citizen, and I didn't do anything wrong. While nothing will ever undo the harm of that day, I joined this lawsuit because I know what happened to me was wrong and because no family should be treated this way again," she noted, according to the release.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Department of Homeland Security, ICE, the Justice Department and the FBI to request comment on Wednesday.

An Oct. 19 FBI Salt Lake City press release stated that, "Reports suggesting young children were zip-tied or hit with rubber bullets during the October 19 FBI-led operation in Wilder are completely false."

"A federal search warrant was served on October 19 by approximately 200 law enforcement personnel from federal, state, and local agencies, targeting an illegal gambling operation in Wilder, Idaho," the release stated.