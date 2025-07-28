ICE sit-in 'photo op' by Maryland Dems blasted by DHS chief Noem

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of Homeland Security is bashing Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., and other Democrats for attempting to "squeeze" out headlines by demanding to enter and staging a sit-in at an ICE facility in Baltimore on Monday.

Van Hollen has been making headlines for much of this year due to his outspoken support for suspected MS-13 gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who is a Salvadoran illegal immigrant currently on trial for human trafficking charges.

Van Hollen and several other House and Senate Democrats from Maryland showed up in Baltimore at the Fallon Federal Building on Monday but were denied entry into an ICE detainment facility in the building. The group of lawmakers also included Sen. Angela Alsobrooks and four members of Maryland's House delegation: Reps. Glenn Ivey, Johnny Olszewski, Sarah Elfreth and Kweisi Mfume.

In a video captured by the Baltimore Sun, Mfume can be heard telling a federal employee, "We expect, quite frankly, that we will be allowed entrance."

DEMOCRATIC PARTY TENSIONS SEEP INTO BIPARTISAN GROUP AS GOVERNORS RESISTING TRUMP'S AGENDA RECONSIDER DUES

After being denied access to the facility, the group held a press conference outside the building in which Mfume said, "We had to stand outside, bang on the door, and ultimately sit in front of the door."

After the incident, Olszewski posted on his X, "My Maryland colleagues and I were DENIED ENTRY to the Baltimore ICE detention center—despite following all legal requirements."

He claimed that "Congress has a legal right to inspect ICE facilities," adding that "amid reports of inhumane conditions, this refusal is alarming."

In response, DHS released a statement saying, "Congressman, if you need a photo op with the violent criminal illegal aliens you are protecting—schedule a TOUR."

DEMS' SANCTUARY POLICIES SHIELD 'GANGBANGERS,' HARM LATINO FAMILIES, BUSINESSES, SAYS HISPANIC GOP LAWMAKER

The agency said that requests to visit detention facilities "should be made with sufficient time to prevent interference with the President’s Article II authority to oversee executive department functions."

The statement said that a week "is sufficient to ensure no intrusion on the President’s constitutional authority" and that "any request to shorten that time must be approved" by DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.

The agency released another statement asking: "How much publicity can sanctuary politicians squeeze out of one terrorist and suspected human trafficker?"

The statement explained that visits to facilities have to be approved by the secretary due to a "surge in assaults, disruptions and obstructions to enforcement, including by politicians themselves."

ICE ARRESTS OVER 200 ILLEGAL ALIEN CHILD SEX OFFENDERS IN HOUSTON AREA IN PAST 6 MONTHS

For her part, Noem posted pictures of several illegal immigrant criminals in Maryland she claimed are charged with heinous crimes such as rape, possession of child pornography, sexual abuse of a minor and conspiracy to commit murder.

"These are the monsters that @ChrisVanHollen is protecting over Americans victims," said Noem.

In response, Van Hollen's office directed Fox News Digital to a statement he made on social media in which he said, "Noem lies almost as much as her boss."

Van Hollen said he supports ICE targeting "the worst of the worst" but he claimed that "ICE’s OWN data shows that 72% of people held by ICE have no criminal records and 84% pose NO threat."

He also said that the delegation had requested a visit, while adding "but we didn't need to—they're required by LAW to let us conduct oversight."

"This is BS, plain and simple," said Van Hollen.

TRUMP DOJ SUES NEW YORK CITY OVER LONG-STANDING SANCTUARY IMMIGRATION POLICIES

According to a DHS statement last week, 70% of U.S. ICE arrests have been of illegal aliens convicted or charged with crimes. This comes as the agency is facing intense criticism for its enforcement of immigration laws and officers are dealing with an 830% increase in assaults.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Olszewski's office also directed Fox News Digital to a statement the congressman made on X, in which he said the delegation was "not looking for a ‘tour,’ nor your permission to do our jobs."

"This is oversight. Congress has the legal authority to enter ICE facilities — with or without notice. But to be clear: we gave the week’s notice you claim to need. Why move goalposts? What are you hiding? This isn’t about any one person, it’s about due process — for everyone," he said.

Ivey's office shared a letter with Fox News Digital dated July 21 in which the delegation informed Noem and acting ICE Director Todd Lyons of their intent to visit the Baltimore facility. The letter did not appear to be making any request. House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., and Ranking Member Robert Garcia, D-Calif., were also included in the letter.

The congressman also shared a letter he and Elfreth sent to Noem on July 23 in which the two requested the immediate release of Daniel Fuentes Espinal, a Honduran immigrant and pastor they claimed was wrongfully arrested by ICE.

Ivey told Fox News Digital that Noem "doesn’t explain why kids are being arrested at a baseball camp in New York or going to JV Volleyball practice in Massachusetts and a Christian pastor from Maryland’s Eastern Shore is being swept up by ICE. But Trump’s DOJ is dropping murder charges in New York against high level MS-13 gang leaders and deporting them before Justice is done."

Fox News Digital also reached out to the office of Sen. Alsobrooks as well as the offices of Reps. Elfreth and Mfume for comment, but did not receive responses by the time of publication.