ICE director stands his ground after Swalwell blowup, says Democrats are ‘misleading their constituents’

EXCLUSIVE: Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons told Fox News Digital he stands by his response to Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell, after the California gubernatorial candidate demanded he resign and find work as an "otherwise employable" law enforcement officer.

Swalwell, who made the comments during a hearing this week, was the latest in a slew of Democrats calling on Lyons to resign after an immigration enforcement surge in Minneapolis led to the agent-involved shooting deaths of two agitators.

"Leading this agency is a choice, and it’s one I make to stand side-by-side with the brave men and women who enforce this nation’s immigration laws," Lyons said.

"I’m proud of the work they do every day to keep our country, our communities, and our families safe — and like them, I took an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States."

Lyons said that if lawmakers want to "mischaracterize" ICE’s mission and use their recollection as grounds for resignation demands, they are "misleading their constituents and doing our nation a disservice."

"I will not resign, because I believe in the rule of law and will continue to uphold my oath," he told Fox News Digital.

Beyond the outspoken Alameda congressman, several other Democrats have demanded Lyons’ ouster — and often followed up with the same request to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.

Rep. Daniel Goldman of Manhattan, Swalwell’s co-sponsor on the ICE OUT Act, told Lyons in that same hearing that if he did not want his agency compared to "a fascist regime or secret police, then stop acting like one."

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., whose district has been ground zero for ICE’s battle against agitators and illegal immigrants in Minneapolis, called for Lyons to be held accountable for the "military style occupation," while Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., of similarly anti-ICE Seattle led 156 other lawmakers in a formal demand for leadership changes at ICE.

Sen. Martin Heinrich of New Mexico and Sen. Peter Welch of Vermont have also made calls for ICE and DHS leadership accountability.

The most pointed remarks directed at Lyons during his hearing came from Rep. LaMonica McIver of New Jersey – who is also facing charges for allegedly accosting federal immigration agents outside a Newark compound being used to hold detainees.

McIver asked Lyons if he believed he was going to Hell.

"I'm not going to entertain that question," Lyons replied before Chairman Andrew Garbarino of New York interjected to admonish McIver’s line of questioning as potentially breaching decorum.