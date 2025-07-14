Progressive Dem rep faces backlash for calling ICE 'Nazi thugs' while defending MS-13 gang member

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A progressive Democratic state representative sparked controversy after referring to ICE agents as "Nazi Gestapo thugs" following an ICE operation in Providence, Rhode Island, that resulted in the arrest of a known MS-13 gang member.

"The Nazi Gestapo ICE thugs kidnapped another of our neighbors in Providence this morning. This time on Alverson St.," wrote Rep. Enrique Sanchez in social media posts.

"The ICE thugs damaged a couple of residents’ cars as well. They think they are above the law. I strongly condemn this act of terror and will be demanding answers and seeking action tomorrow. I am tired of this s**t. Providence doesn’t want ICE thugs in our city."

DEM REP. GOMEZ CLAIMS ICE IS TARGETING 'ANYBODY THAT IS BROWN' IN IMMIGRATION RAIDS

The arrest in question was of Ivan Rene Mendoza Meza, a 27-year-old Honduran national illegally present in the U.S. and a self-admitted member of the violent MS-13 gang.

ICE sources told Fox News that during the operation, Mendoza attempted to flee, causing a crash by striking ICE vehicles before running into his apartment. He was eventually surrounded and surrendered to agents.

CONSERVATIVES FLIP SCRIPT ON WALZ, DEMS FOR USING 'DANGEROUS' NAZI-ERA TERM TO DEFINE ICE

Mendoza was seen smirking in his arrest photo, seeming to be unfazed by his capture.

Mendoza has a history of criminal activity, including fentanyl trafficking charges in Rhode Island. ICE Boston had previously lodged an immigration detainer against him following those charges in August 2023. However, the 6th District Court of Rhode Island declined to honor the detainer, releasing Mendoza without notifying ICE, forcing agents to locate and arrest him in the community.

ICE ARRESTS MS-13 MEMBER WITH LENGTHY RAP SHEET AFTER VIRGINIA COUNTY REFUSED TO COOPERATE

According to ICE Boston spokesperson James Covington, "Mendoza is a self-admitted member of MS-13 in Honduras and states he has committed crimes on behalf of the gang."

ICE spokesperson Emily Covington criticized Sanchez’s remarks: "Mr. Sanchez thinks so little of his community that he refers to ruthless MS-13 as his ‘neighbors’? What say you, Providence? The only ‘thugs’ we see are the illegal terrorist gangbangers we are trying to remove from the neighborhoods of Providence."

Mendoza originally entered the U.S. illegally near San Ysidro, California, in May 2019 and was quickly returned to Mexico. However, officials say he later re-entered the country unlawfully at an unknown time and place.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sanchez, who has strongly opposed immigration enforcement, taunted ICE agents on Sunday after a farmworker died from injuries sustained from a fall during an immigration enforcement raid on a California cannabis farm.

"F*** ICE," Sanchez wrote. "Vallanse a la chingada ICE."

"State Representative Enrique Sanchez (D), who was arrested for DUI earlier this year, calls ICE agents "Nazi Gestapo thugs" in an online rant after an MS-13 gang member facing fentanyl charges was arrested with a smile across his face," Libs of TikTok commented on Sanchez's statements.

"Just Democrats supporting criminal alien gangs over American citizens."

In 2023, Sanchez filed RI H5461, a bill to give illegal immigrants the right to vote in the state. However, the bill was tabled for further study a month after it was introduced.

Fox News Digital's Peter D'Abrosca contributed to this report.