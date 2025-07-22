ICE director slams 'disgusting, completely unhinged' posts by Ohio man who allegedly threatened to kill agents

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

ICE's acting director is speaking out against an Ohio man who is facing federal charges for making "multiple threats online to shoot and kill ICE officers," calling his alleged posts "disgusting and completely unhinged."

Anthony Kelly, 38, of Cincinnati, wrote "#RevolutionIsTheSolution #DestroyICE they’re rabid dogs that need to be put down. Including #KristiNoem" in one of his alleged social media posts, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced Tuesday.

"Let me be crystal clear: Threatening to kill a federal officer is not protest — it’s terrorism," acting ICE Director Todd Lyons said in a statement. "Anthony Kelly’s violent threats, while disgusting and completely unhinged, are a symptom of a larger problem: Politicians are trying to turn our law enforcement officials into targets by scaring their constituents and whipping them into a frenzy in a fact-free vacuum.

"This is what happens when anti-ICE activists don’t realize or care that we’re out there arresting rapists, murderers and child molesters who are in this country illegally. Enough is enough. Anyone who targets ICE personnel will be met with swift, unrelenting justice," he added.

MAN BUSTED WITH ANTI-GOVERNMENT, ANTI-TRUMP DOCUMENTS AFTER TEXAS ICE AMBUSH SUSPECT PHONE CALL, FEDS SAY

ICE said its Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI arrested Kelly on July 19. He was federally charged with threatening to assault, kidnap or murder a United States official, as well as transmitting communications containing threats to kidnap or injure another person.

"Law enforcement became aware of a social media user going by the name of ‘Slab’ after he allegedly made multiple social media posts calling for the killing of ICE officers and detailing his acquisition of firearms to carry out that threat," ICE added. "After an investigation, the user making these posts was identified as Kelly, who lives in the Cincinnati area."

MORE DETAILS REVEALED ON SUSPECTS IN INDEPENDENCE DAY ICE ATTACK IN TEXAS

The agency said in one post, Kelly allegedly wrote "Why even bother with these d--- courts anymore. #Gestapedos don’t deserve anything but the smoke coming for them anyway."

"You come here for me, you’re getting shot. And I’m not looking to disable […] I’m shooting for the kill. I won’t give a **** about your names, who you are, or anything else," he reportedly said in another.

Kelly now remains in custody pending federal court proceedings.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Calling for violence against federal law enforcement is not protected by the First Amendment," HSI Detroit acting Special Agent in Charge Jared Murphey said. "At great personal risk, ICE agents and officers faithfully enforce laws passed by our representatives in Congress. If members of the public disagree with our nation’s laws, they need to write their representatives, not threaten violence against those charged with carrying out the law."