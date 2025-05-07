Migrant crime plagues blue city where police are under attack from teen Tren de Aragua gangsters: data

On the heels of a high-profile assault on New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers by teen members of the ultraviolet Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, Fox News has confirmed that migrants are committing crimes by the thousands in New York City shelters.

According to the data, 3,219 migrants living in 48 shelters across the city were arrested a total of 4,884 times between Jan. 1, 2023, and Oct. 31, 2024.

The top three crimes committed by the migrants were thefts at 1,285, assaults at 544 and drug crimes at 497. Migrants were also charged in 493 grand larceny incidents, 236 robberies and 141 sex crimes.

‘OFF OUR STREETS’: ICE MAKES MAJOR ARREST OF INTERNATIONALLY WANTED ‘SUSPECTED TERRORIST’

Further, the data says that the number of crimes committed within 1,000 feet of the 48 migrant shelters during the same time period was 16,371. More than 3,200 migrants listed a shelter as their permanent address.

According to the data, the total number of migrants living in all shelters in the city was more than 24,000 as of Jan. 1, 2023. That number had increased to more than 59,000 as of Oct. 31, 2024, and peaked at more than 69,000 during that period.

Today's population at all migrant shelters in the city is 39,500, according to the data.

The NYPD did not immediately return a comment request.

OVER 100 ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ARRESTED IN COLORADO SPRINGS MASSIVE UNDERGROUND NIGHTCLUB RAID

Illegal alien gang crime in the city came to the forefront Tuesday when the NYPD confirmed that two of its officers were surrounded and beaten by known teenage members of Tren de Aragua in Times Square on Friday night.

Five of the 11 suspects, all illegal aliens from Venezuela, have been arrested in connection with the attack, which involved the migrant crew throwing glass bottles, basketballs and rocks at NYPD officers who were responding to a robbery.

The youngest suspect in the attack is 12 years old, and police sources said that two of the suspects were picked up by their migrant parents, and one is being charged as an adult for riot and assault, according to police.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The teen gang members are part of a Tren de Aragua subset called Los Diablos de 42 and have been known to police since 2022 in connection with a string of robberies.

Many of them had been jailed before but released because of lax juvenile crime policies in the city, according to NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

Fox News' Seth Andrews contributed to this report.