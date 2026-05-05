ICE deports illegal immigrant convicted of attempting to kill newborn after blue state prison release

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An illegal immigrant woman convicted of attempting to kill her newborn baby on Long Island, New York, has been successfully deported from the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Soili Xiomara Aparicio-Santos, an illegal immigrant from Honduras, was deported by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from New York in April. The agency said she was deported after serving just eight years in a New York prison sentence for attempted infant murder.

Aparicio-Santos entered the country illegally under the Obama administration in 2014. She has had a final order of removal against her since 2014.

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In 2018, she was convicted of second-degree attempted murder, first and second-degree attempted assault, and endangering the welfare of a child.

DHS said that despite being originally sentenced to 16 years in prison for her crime, Aparicio-Santos’ sentence was reduced to 10 years, of which she only ended up serving eight. However, DHS said that local authorities cooperated with ICE and notified the agency before her release, enabling federal agents to make the arrest.

The 41-year-old was living in Centereach, New York, in Suffolk County on Long Island, local outlet Daily Voice reported.

The outlet reported that in 2017, Aparicio-Santos attempted to kill her baby boy by smothering him with a pillow. A family member noticed her actions and called the police. The child reportedly avoided serious injuries and was placed in foster care.

ICE first lodged an immigration detainer — a request to hold — against Aparicio-Santos after she was initially arrested by Suffolk County police for first-degree reckless endangerment in 2017. The agency then lodged a second detainer in 2018 while she was serving her sentence, DHS said.

Lauren Bis, acting DHS assistant secretary, lauded the local Long Island authorities for cooperating with ICE to remove Aparicio-Santos.

"Thanks to cooperation by law enforcement and our ICE officers, this barbaric criminal is out of our country," Bis said in a DHS news release.

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"This monster attempted to KILL her own child the day he was born," said Bis.

She slammed the Obama administration for having "released this attempted murderer into our country."

Bis emphasized that DHS "need(s) cooperation from state and local politicians to get criminals like this out of our country," adding, "Together, we can make America safe again."

Suffolk and Nassau, New York, counties, both of which are majority Republican-controlled, stand in stark contrast with neighboring New York City in their approach to cooperating with federal immigration enforcement.

Suffolk County is currently battling a $112 million federal jury verdict after courts found the county violated constitutional rights by holding inmates past their release dates solely to honor ICE detainer requests.

Suffolk Attorney Thomas Dewey slammed the ruling, the New York Post reported, saying, "The jury’s preposterous and unjust damages award cannot stand."

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DHS said in its statement that seven of the top 10 safest cities in the U.S. cooperate with ICE.

The agency called partnerships with federal immigration enforcement and local law enforcement "critical to having the resources DHS needs to arrest criminal illegal aliens across the country."

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"When politicians bar local law enforcement from working with DHS, law enforcement officers have to have a more visible presence to find and apprehend the criminals let out of jails and back into communities," the agency said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Suffolk County, New York, Police Department and Sheriff’s Office for comment.