Migrant convicted of killing his son arrested by ICE years after initial deportation

Agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested a Mexican national who had previously been deported after a conviction of deliberate homicide.

Agents from ICE Dallas Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Fugitive Operations and ERO Special Response arrested 53-year-old Carlos Ambriz near his residence in Oklahoma on March 25, with a Monday ICE release noting that he was unlawfully in the country and had previously been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the deliberate homicide of his own child.

"This subject’s criminal record underscores the significant danger he represents to our community, particularly with the serious charge and conviction for killing his own child," ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Dallas Field Office acting Director Josh Johnson said in the release.

Ambriz was convicted of the offense in Montana and incarcerated at the Montana State Prison before being served with a notice to appear before an immigration judge. He was ordered removed from the U.S. to Mexico by an immigration judge in 1999 and eventually removed to Mexico in January 2006 near the Paseo Del Norte, Texas, Bridge.

The arrest was one of three to target criminal migrants who had victimized children in recent weeks, coming as ICE also made an arrest of a Guatemalan sex offender in Virginia who had been convicted of consensual sexual intercourse with a child last year and another Guatemalan national in New York City who had been convicted of sexual battery of a child earlier this year.

Ambriz will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings from the U.S., the ICE release said.

"Our officers remain committed to enhancing public safety by apprehending and removing criminal aliens who violate immigration laws," Johnson said.