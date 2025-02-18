Expand / Collapse search
‘I didn't know that’: Musk surprises Trump with revelation about his 2024 endorsement

Musk endorsed Trump immediately after the failed assassination attempt in Butler, PA

By Andrew Mark Miller Fox News
Published
Elon Musk reveals some details behind endorsing Trump - to the presidents surprise Video

Elon Musk reveals some details behind endorsing Trump - to the presidents surprise

Elon Musk reveals when he knew he would endorse President Donald Trump in exclusive Hannity interview.

DOGE chief Elon Musk revealed details about his thought process on endorsing President Trump during a sit-down interview with Trump and Fox News anchor Sean Hannity on Tuesday night that the president said he had not heard before.

"I was going to do it anyway," Musk said during the interview that aired Tuesday night when Hannity mentioned that his endorsement of Trump came after an attempt on his life in Butler, Pennsylvania on the campaign trail.

"That was it?" Hannity said.

"That was a precipitating event," Musk said. 

KAROLINE LEAVITT: TRUMP, ELON MUSK'S DOGE TEAM ARE DOING WHAT DEMOCRATS PROMISED 'FOR DECADES'

Donald Trump and Elon Musk

Musk endorsed Trump shortly after the assassination attempt on his life (AP/Gene J. Puskar/Julia Nikhinson)

"That sped it up a little bit?" Trump then said to Musk. "I didn’t know that."

Musk responded, "It sped it up, but I was going to do it anyway."

EXPERT REVEALS MASSIVE LEVELS OF WASTE DOGE CAN SLASH FROM ENTITLEMENTS, PET PROJECTS: 'A LOT OF FAT'

Elon Musk

Elon Musk speaks during an event in the Oval Office with President Donald Trump at the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Washington.  (AP Images)


Musk announced that he "fully supports" former President Trump after gunshots rang out at his Pennsylvania rally in July in a move that many, including some Democrats, believe played a significant role in Trump's campaign.

"Not even just that he has endorsed [Trump], but the fact that now he’s becoming an active participant and showing up and doing rallies and things like that," Dem. Sen. John Fetterman told the New York Times in October, explaining that the enormously successful Tesla and SpaceX CEO is an attractive figure for the kinds of voters Harris needs to win.

Donald Trump talks to reporters after watching the Daytona 500

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after landing at the Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida on February 16, 2025 (ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP via Getty Images)

"I mean, [Musk] is incredibly successful, and, you know, I think some people would see him as, like, a Tony Stark," said Fetterman, referencing the popular Marvel Comics character. "Democrats, you know, kind of make light of it, or they make fun of him jumping up and down and things like that. And I would just say that they are doing that at our peril."

In an interview with CNN, Fetterman added, "Endorsements, they’re really not meaningful often, but this one is, I think. That has me concerned."

Fox News Digital's Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report

