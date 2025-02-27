Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Political Corruption

Huntington, California, city hall and mayor’s home raided in $14M public funds probe

Los Angeles County district attorney executed several search warrants in a corruption probe alleging misuse of public funds

By Bonny Chu Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A city hall building, the mayor's house and some residences of current and former council members in Huntington, California, were raided on Wednesday in a major corruption probe of a $14 million project, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman.

The investigation, named "Operation Dirty Pond," has been focusing on the "potential misuse of millions of dollars in public funds allocated for the construction of an aquatic center" since November 2022, the DA’s Office said.

The Huntington Park Regional Aquatic Center, which was deemed "critical" on the city website, was expected to become a two-story building with an Olympic-size pool, gym, football field, conference rooms and more. However, residents never saw any results, according to the city’s vice mayor.

"This is a project that has yielded nothing for the residents," Vice Mayor Arturo Flores said to FOX 11 Los Angeles. "It's my understanding that there's an estimated $14 million, give or take, that has been expended by the city, and that from those funds, the residents of the city have only received an empty lot with dead grass and nothing to show for those millions of dollars."

RECALLED OAKLAND MAYOR INDICTED ON FEDERAL CORRUPTION CHARGES

city hall entrance with yellow tape infront

A Huntington Park City Hall entrance was taped off from the public as officials conducted search warrants of the building. (Facebook/Huntington Park Neighborhood Watch)

Fox News Digital also reached out to Flores and Huntington Park Mayor Karina Macias for comment but did not immediately hear back. 

Former Huntington Park city council member Linda Caraballo reportedly said she sent a 282-page dossier to the DA’s Office many years ago to alert them to alleged corruption. Caraballo said to the local station that "big time city officials from the city manager all the way down to the shot caller" should be prepared.

"Heads are going to roll and a lot of people are going to be really put into some serious problems," Caraballo said to FOX 11. "They all should find lawyers right away."

SKYROCKETING HEALTHCARE BUDGET FOR ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS HAUNTS BLUE STATE TAXPAYERS

yellow tape surrounds building as officials look around

Yellow police tape was stretched across some parts of the Huntington Park City Hall on Wednesday. (Facebook/Huntington Park Neighborhood Watch)

Valentin Amezquita, another former Huntington Park council member, said to FOX 11 that this may not be the city’s only corrupt project and suggests conducting a "forensic audit of the city of current and past contracts."

"This is just the tip of the iceberg," Amezquita said to the local station. "There's many, many more."

NYC MAYOR ERIC ADAMS ASKING FOR CORRUPTION CHARGES TO BE SCRAPPED

Salt Lake Park field

Salt Lake Park, the proposed site for the Huntington Park Regional Aquatic Center in California, has not undergone any construction. (Fox 11 Los Angeles)

Numerous items were seized during the searches, including public records, financial paperwork and electronic devices, according to the DA’s Office.

"My office is committed to ensuring that public officials uphold the highest standards of honesty, integrity and transparency," Hochman said. "When concerns arise about the use of public funds or the actions of those in office, it is our duty to investigate thoroughly and protect the public’s trust."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I want to commend our dedicated prosecutors and investigators for their diligent work on this complex case. Their unwavering commitment to justice ensures that no one – regardless of their position or title – is above the law."

Bonny Chu is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital.

More from Politics