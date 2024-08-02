Hunter Biden's sentencing date in gun case set for week after election

First son Hunter Biden will be sentenced on Nov. 13, the week after the general election, after he was found guilty on charges in the criminal case focused on his purchase of a handgun in 2018.

Judge Maryellen Noreika, in a court order Friday, set the sentencing date for Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 10:00 a.m. at the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building in Wilmington, Delaware. President Biden's son will learn his fate 8 days after the 2020 presidential election.

Hunter Biden was found guilty in June of making a false statement in the purchase of a gun, making a false statement related to information required to be kept by a federally licensed gun dealer, and possession of a gun by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.

He faces a total maximum prison time of 25 years for the three charges . Each count also carries a maximum fine of $250,000 and three years of supervised release. Hunter Biden, however, is a first-time offender, making it unlikely he will face maximum penalties.

"I am more grateful today for the love and support I experienced this last week from Melissa, my family, my friends, and my community than I am disappointed by the outcome. Recovery is possible by the grace of God, and I am blessed to experience that gift one day at a time," Hunter Biden said in a statement following the verdict.

Hunter Biden's trial last month lasted about six and a half days and included emotional testimony from members of his family, including daughter Naomi Biden, ex-wife Kathleen Buhle and sister-in-law-turned-girlfriend Hallie Biden .

Prosecutors worked to prove that Hunter Biden lied on a federal firearm form, known as ATF Form 4473, in October 2018 when he ticked a box labeled "No" when asked if he is an unlawful user of a firearm or addicted to controlled substances. Hunter Biden purchased the gun from a store called StarQuest Shooters & Survival Supply in Wilmington.

Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss, whose office prosecuted the case, addressed the media after the verdict and said the trial revolved around Hunter Biden's "illegal choices," not just the first son's drug addiction.

"Ultimately, this case was not just about addiction, a disease that haunts families across the United States, including Hunter Biden's family. This case was about the illegal choices the defendant made while in the throes of addiction. His choice to lie on a government form when he bought a gun and the choice to then possess that gun, it was these choices and the combination of guns and drugs that made his conduct dangerous," Weiss said.

"No one in this country is above the law," Weiss added, a comment his prosecutors repeated in their opening statement and their closing argument. "Everyone must be accountable for their actions, even this defendant. However, Hunter Biden, should be no more accountable than any other citizen convicted of this same conduct. The prosecution has been and will continue to be committed to this principle and to the principles of federal prosecution in carrying out its responsibilities."

