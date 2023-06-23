Hunter Biden's attorney slams IRS whistleblower's 'illegal' release of WhatsApp message to Chinese businessman

Hunter Biden's attorney is responding to testimony from an IRS whistleblower, who claims that the agency obtained a WhatsApp message in which the president's son invoked his father's name.

IRS Criminal Supervisory Special Agent Gary Shapley Jr., who oversaw the agency's investigation into Hunter Biden, claims the agency obtained a message from WhatsApp dated July 30, 2017, from Hunter Biden to Henry Zhao, CEO of Harvest Fund Management, where the president's son claimed that he was with his father in an attempt to pressure Zhao to fulfill a commitment.

"I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight," Hunter Biden allegedly wrote.

Christopher Clark, an attorney for Hunter Biden, said in a statement to Fox News Digital that the claims are very misleading.

HUNTER BIDEN USED HIS FATHER'S NAME TO EXTORT CHINESE BUSINESS PARTNER: IRS WHISTLEBLOWER

"Biased and politically-motivated, selective leaks have plagued this matter for years. They are not only irresponsible, they are illegal. A close examination of the document released publicly yesterday by a very biased individual raises serious questions over whether it is what he claims it to be. It is dangerously misleading to make any conclusions or inferences based on this document," Clark said. "The DOJ investigation covered a period which was a time of turmoil and addiction for my client.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Clark also said that "Any verifiable words or actions of my client in the midst of a horrible addiction are solely his own and have no connection to anyone in his family."

"An extensive, five-year long investigation conducted by the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) concluded this week, which resulted in my client taking responsibility for two instances of misdemeanor failure to file tax payments, as well as a firearm charge, which will be subject to a pretrial diversion agreement. As his attorney through this entire matter, I can say that any suggestion the investigation was not thorough, or cut corners, or cut my client any slack, is preposterous and deeply irresponsible," he added.

This is a developing story.

Fox News' Brianna Herlihy and Jon Street contributed to this report.