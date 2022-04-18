Hunter Biden spotted at White House Easter Egg Roll after keeping low profile amid federal investigation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hunter Biden, the president’s embattled son, was spotted during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll in Washington, D.C., on Monday.

The first son was photographed alongside his wife, Melissa Cohen, 35, and his 2-year-old son, Beau, while mingling with other guests on the South Lawn of the White House.

HUNTER BIDEN'S WIFE GIVES THUMBS UP ON HUSBAND'S SPIRITS AMID FEDERAL PROBE

It’s the first time the younger Biden has been seen in public since The Washington Post authenticated emails from his infamous laptop that were previously dismissed on March 30, the New York Post reported Monday.

Hunter has been maintaining a low profile amid a federal investigation – which began in 2018 – as prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware reportedly pursue grand jury testimony concerning the sources of the first son’s foreign income, including from Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings Ltd., of which Hunter served on the board of directors.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hunter’s foreign business dealings were first reported in a September 2020 report from Senate Republicans but have been gaining traction in recent weeks as media outlets like The Washington Post and The New York Times have come around to authenticating thousands of emails from Hunter’s abandoned laptop after initially dismissing the scandal and the New York Post’s original reporting in the run-up to the 2020 election.

Hunter, who has adamantly denied any wrongdoing, has not been charged with a crime related to the investigation.