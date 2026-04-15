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Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden now living abroad as legal troubles mount, court filing reveals

Hunter Biden’s attorney says he is living outside the US and unable to cover mounting legal bills

By Bonny Chu Fox News
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Embattled former first son Hunter Biden has reportedly moved out of the United States amid mounting legal issues, just a year after his father left the presidential office in 2025. 

His attorney, Barry Coburn, disclosed Biden’s current living situation in an April 6 court filing tied to a civil lawsuit over unpaid legal fees.

"Mr. Biden lives abroad," the document stated. "He cannot pay his current lawyers." 

It remains unclear where the first son of former President Joe Biden has relocated. However, the 56-year-old previously indicated late last year that he had been visiting Cape Town in South Africa, where his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, is originally from.

PRESIDENT BIDEN PARDONS HIS SIBLINGS JUST MINUTES BEFORE LEAVING OFFICE 

Former President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden

Former President Joe Biden, left, and his son, Hunter Biden, stand side-by-side.  (Getty Images)

"When all of the political and personal stuff came to an end in the last six months, I had always promised that we would spend some time over here," Biden said during a November appearance on The Wide Awake Podcast, based in South Africa. "We're trying to be between Cape Town and the States, go back and forth." 

"I've fallen madly in love with Cape Town," he added. "You guys do not know how good you have it here. It’s the most beautiful city in the world."

Hunter Biden, Jill Biden and Melissa Cohen Biden depart federal court.

First lady Jill Biden, Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, joined by his wife Melissa Cohen Biden, leave the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building on June 11, 2024, in Wilmington, Delaware. A federal jury has convicted Hunter Biden on all three federal felony gun charges he faced.  (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Most recently, Biden was photographed with his family — alongside his parents, Joe Biden and Jill Biden — in Santa Ynez, California, over Easter weekend, according to photos shared on Instagram last week by his sister, Ashley Biden.

The court document disclosing Biden’s current living situation was submitted in a Washington, D.C., civil court by Winston & Strawn LLP, which previously represented him in a series of criminal cases that drew intense national scrutiny over the years, including a felony gun trial in Delaware and a tax crimes prosecution in California.

According to the filings, the former first son has not paid a "substantial portion" of the fees owed to his legal team. He reportedly has limited financial resources and also cannot afford to hire specialized professionals to assist with the lawsuit, citing instances that Biden manually "hand-searched" his own emails to locate relevant documents rather than relying on outside resources. 

Biden also noted during his podcast appearance that he is facing "$17 million in debt … as it relates to my legal fees." 

Hunter Biden press conference

President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden has reportedly left the country, according to an April 6 court filing. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

DAVID AXELROD QUESTIONS BIDEN'S MASCULINITY AFTER LAST-SECOND FAMILY PARDONS: 'MAN UP'

In summer 2024, Biden was found guilty of multiple criminal offenses, including the illegal purchase of a firearm in 2018. Prosecutors proved he lied on a federal form by stating he was not using illegal drugs at a time when he was struggling with a crack cocaine addiction.

He also pleaded guilty to nine federal tax charges, including three felonies, in connection with a scheme to evade $1.4 million in taxes between 2016 and 2019.

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He was ultimately pardoned by his father on all federal charges in December 2024. 

Bonny Chu is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital.

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