Hunter Biden's ex-wife says she knew nothing of tax troubles: 'I had buried my head in the sand'

Kathleen Buhle, former wife of Hunter Biden, spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America" about her time together with Hunter Biden, their divorce and his tax problems.

Buhle divorced from Hunter Biden in 2017 after a marriage plagued by drug abuse, prostitutes and alcoholism.

However, Buhle and Biden both have acknowledged that Buhle was kept in the dark about the specifics of Biden's spiraling lifestyle.

"With addiction, especially, there's so much shame surrounding it that it becomes something we don't talk about," Buhle told GMA. "He was struggling under a massive drug addiction and that's heartbreaking and painful and that wasn't who I was married to."

When asked about knowledge of her ex-husband's tax scandals, she told GMA that after his first stint in rehab, Hunter Biden told her they "owed money in taxes but that he had set up a payment plan, and he wasn't worried."

"This was one of the harder parts for me to write and to acknowledge," Buhle said. "It's embarrassing to say that I ceded all financial control to my husband. I liked the nice things and I didn't want to think about the cost at which they were coming. Writing this book really helped me to understand how unfair that was to Hunter and how unhealthy that was for me."

Buhle claimed complete ignorance of her husband's income and tax situation, saying that she hopes women will learn from her mistakes and become more aware of their own finances.

"I have buried my head in the sand. I really hope that's a lesson that women hear – understand your finances, take responsibility for them," Buhle said.

Biden and Buhle share three grown daughters from their marriage.

Biden was connected to several scandals during his father’s 2020 presidential campaign, including accusations of impropriety after he was asked to be on the board of a Ukrainian oil company while Joe Biden was vice president. He has also alarmed ethics experts over high-priced paintings he plans to sell that could be bought by people seeking favor with the White House.

Shortly before his divorce was finalized, Biden went public with a brief relationship with his late brother Beau Biden’s widow and in 2019 he married Melissa Cohen, a South African filmmaker. The two share a son together.

Fox News' Brie Stimson contributed to this report.