Huma Abedin reveals child services got involved after 'breaking point' in marriage to Anthony Weiner

Former Hillary Clinton adviser Huma Abedin explained in a new interview why she stayed with ex-husband Anthony Weiner as long as she did, and what ultimately caused her to call it quits with the former congressman.

Abedin, who recently released her memoir "Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds," sat down with CNN's "State of the Union" in an interview that aired Sunday and revealed how she put up with Weiner's sexting scandals until she no longer could. Weiner infamously resigned from Congress in 2011 after it became publicly known that he sent a lewd image to a woman and he admitted to doing the same with several others.

Two years later when he was running for mayor of New York City, more pictures surfaced and he admitted to engaging in the same behavior at a press conference – with Abedin by his side.

"I didn't think it was right for him to go out on his own because I had encouraged him to run," Abedin said. She explained that she and Weiner both worked hard to keep their marriage together after the first scandal, and that she did not understand why he had done what he did.

"I a hundred percent thought it was fixable when I encouraged him to run," Abedin said, admitting that the two had gone to therapy to work on their relationship.

Abedin also pointed to how she wanted to do what was best for her son, and how she was pregnant with him in 2011 when Weiner got in trouble the first time.

"I was going to do everything I could to have my son grow up in a household with two parents," she said.

In the end, however, it was her son's well-being that led to her deciding to leave Weiner, after seeing an image of Weiner's crotch that he had sent to a woman, with their son visible in the background, sleeping next to Weiner. The New York Post published the image in August 2016, while Abedin was working on Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign.

"It was my breaking point," Abedin said.

Up until then, despite the problems, she felt that the two of them were "kind of in this together," noting that "we were both shunned from certain society events" and she did not know who she could trust.

"For so long," she said, her attitude about his actions was "why can't you just knock it off?" But seeing the photo was the "final straw."

Abedin revealed that that incident led to child services opening an investigation into their family.

"It was one of the hardest things I had to endure," she said, recalling that as a working parent who was campaigning with Hillary Clinton at the time she was asked if she could have better judged her family situation if she had been "a more present parent."

In 2017, Weiner pleaded guilty to transferring obscene material to a minor registered as a sex offender after exchanging sexual material with an underage girl. He served a sentence in federal prison and he and Abedin are divorced and co-parenting their son.