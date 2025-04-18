Expand / Collapse search
Huckabee visits iconic holy site in Israel, delivers Trump's prayer for peace

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
Published
US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee visits the Western Wall during Holy Week Video

Huckabee brought a note with a prayer from President Donald Trump to place inside the wall.

As Passover and Holy Week came to a close, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee fulfilled a vow he had made to President Donald Trump. In his first act as ambassador, Huckabee placed a prayer from Trump into the Western Wall.

In his remarks at the Western Wall, Huckabee said that Trump "handwrote" the prayer and handed it to the new ambassador at the White House. Along with the note, Trump reportedly gave Huckabee a directive to bring it to the holy site as his first official act as ambassador.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee prays at the Western Wall

U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee prays at the Western Wall in Jerusalem. (@USAmbIsrael/X)

WHITE HOUSE PLANS 'EXTRAORDINARY' HOLY WEEK AS TRUMP HONORS EASTER WITH 'THE OBSERVANCE IT DESERVES'

"This morning, I visited [the Western Wall] in Israel’s eternal capital, Jerusalem, and placed a prayer from [the president] between the stones. On behalf of President Trump and the American people, I say to Israel: our commitment to you is unwavering, and we pray for the immediate return of all the hostages. Israel will never be alone," Huckabee wrote in a post on X.

Trump famously relocated the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in 2018, a move that drew intense praise and criticism at the time. He has also enjoyed a close relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during both of his terms in the White House.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee places a note in the Western Wall

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee places a note in the Western Wall as Holy Week and Passover come to a close. (@USAmbIsrael/X)

EASTER AND PASSOVER FOODS THAT AMERICANS MOST LIKE AND DISLIKE, ACCORDING TO NEW DATA

The Western Wall Foundation included a photo of the note that Huckabee said was from Trump, which appeared to read, "For peace in Israel. D.T."

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Israel Mike Huckabee and Western Wall Rabbi Shmuel Rabinovitch hold up a note with a prayer from President Donald Trump

The U.S.'s new ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee (R) and Western Wall Rabbi Shmuel Rabinovitch (L) hold a note from U.S. President Donald Trump reading "For peace in Israel" to be placed in the cracks of the Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews are allowed to pray, during Huckabee's visit to the holy site in the old city of Jerusalem on April 18, 2025. (GIL Cohen-Magen/AFP via Getty Images)

TRUMP DEMANDS BIDEN ISSUE APOLOGY OVER 'BLASPHEMOUS' TRANS VISIBILITY DAY ON EASTER SUNDAY: 'APPALLING'

Placing notes, like the one from Trump, in the wall is a common practice. The notes are typically collected twice a year — once before Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year, and then again before Passover. 

President Donald Trump hosts a pre-Easter dinner at the White House

U.S. President Donald Trump, Franklin Graham and Pastor Paula White bow their heads during a prayer service and dinner ahead of Easter Sunday, at the White House in Washington, D.C., April 16, 2025. (Reuters/Evelyn Hockstein)

Huckabee’s visit to the Western Wall came as the Trump administration emphasized Holy Week, with the White House Faith Office leading events, including a pre-Easter dinner with faith leaders. 

"We pray that America will remain a beacon of faith, hope, and freedom for the entire world, and we pray to achieve a future that reflects the truth, beauty, and goodness of Christ’s eternal kingdom in Heaven," Trump said in a White House statement on Holy Week.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.

