Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Government Shutdown
Published

Congress approves measure to ensure federal workers are paid retroactively after shutdown

Brooke Singman
By Brooke Singman | Fox News
close
When will Congress have a sense of urgency to fix the partial government shutdown? Federal workers miss first pay checkVideo

When will Congress have a sense of urgency to fix the partial government shutdown? Federal workers miss first pay check

New York Democrat Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney says that most Republicans are opposed to Trump funding the wall through executive order.

The House of Representatives voted to approve a Senate-passed measure to ensure federal workers furloughed during the ongoing partial government shutdown are paid retroactively when the government reopens, sending the bill to President Trump’s desk.

The bill, unanimously passed by the Senate on Thursday, will ensure that federal workers are paid as soon as possible, once the now-21 day shutdown ends.

Trump on building border wall: If no deal with Congress, I can't imagine why I wouldn't declare a national emergencyVideo

The president is expected to sign the bill, offering support for the more than 800,000 federal workers who have been forced to work without pay or were furloughed during the shutdown, which began last month.

SHUTDOWN FALLOUT INTENSIFIES AS FEDERAL WORKERS MISS FIRST PAYCHECKS 

The pressure on Washington to strike a deal intensified Friday when most workers missed their paychecks for the first time.

The president has blamed the shutdown on Democrats, and Democrats have blamed the shutdown on the president. Neither side appears willing to budge—and if the White House and congressional leaders cannot come to an agreement, Trump has vowed to “almost definitely” use his emergency powers to build the wall.

TRUMP SOUNDS ALARM OVER 'INVASION' AT SOUTHERN BORDER, AFTER RETURNING FROM TEXAS

“Either we’ll win or make a compromise. I’m okay to make a compromise—compromise is in my vocabulary very strongly,” Trump said. “I think a compromise is a win for everybody, otherwise, I can declare a national emergency.”

Rep. Doug Collins says Nancy Pelosi has revealed her true intentions for negotiations on border securityVideo

The president has warned of an “invasion” and a “humanitarian crisis” at the southern border, as he continues to negotiate for $5.7 billion to fund border security and construction of a wall or barrier along the border.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Democrats, led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., have vowed to block any sort of funding for the wall, accusing the president of having “manufactured” a crisis at the border.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Brooke Singman is a Politics Reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @brookefoxnews.