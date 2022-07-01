House resolution celebrating Roe v. Wade ruling would designate June ‘Month of Li fe’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Forty-seven House Republicans are pushing to declare June ‘Month of Life’ in celebration of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., introduced a resolution on Friday expressing support for the recognition of June as ‘Month of Life’ following the monumental Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade June 24, which effectively removed federal protection of abortion and turned the right to authorize the termination of pregnancies back to individual states.

The resolution, which 46 of Miller’s colleagues have co-signed, establishes that the "right to life" is one of the founding principles of the United States and that a right to terminate a pregnancy does not exist anywhere within the pages of the Constitution, whereas the rights of states do and "should be respected and supported."

The document highlights the role of scientific and medical technology in ‘demonstrating the humanity of the unborn child’ and supports tasking states with providing ‘necessary resources’ to women and families experiencing unplanned pregnancies so that they can find ‘life-affirming alternatives’ to abortion.

In a statement provided to Fox News Digital, Rep. Miller, a grandmother of seven, said she knows "the joy that children bring to a family" and celebrates the United States’ highest court’s decision for reaffirming that "all children, no matter their age, should be cherished."

Although overturning Roe v. Wade has immediately led to more stringent abortion rules in some states that implemented "trigger laws" ahead of the decision, the ruling itself does not independently make abortion illegal anywhere in the United States.

House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., who recently welcomed baby boy Samuel Manda, was among the co-signers.

"As a new mom, I know there is nothing more extraordinary than the miracle of life. Hearing Sam's heartbeat for the first time was the greatest blessing and gift for our family," Rep. Stefanik told Fox News Digital. "This June, we celebrated the historic Supreme Court ruling that will save countless lives, and this resolution is a reminder of our commitment to defend the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for every American."

The resolution is supported by Americans United for Life, Concerned Women for America Legislative Action Committee, March for Life, Family Research Council, Heritage Action, and Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America.

Started during the Clinton administration, June has officially been recognized as "Pride Month" in support of the LGBTQ community.