House Republicans sound alarm over CCP-linked fake research threatening US taxpayer-funded science

FIRST ON FOX: House Republicans are sounding the alarm over what they say is a growing threat from China-linked "paper mills" that may be injecting fake scientific research into U.S. government-funded programs, potentially compromising taxpayer-funded science and American scientific leadership.

In oversight letters sent this week and obtained by Fox News Digital, House Science, Space, and Technology Committee Chairman Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, and subcommittee chair Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga., are demanding answers from federal agencies about what safeguards they have in place to prevent falsified or plagiarized studies tied to CCP-backed publishing operations from influencing federal grants and research.

The letters warn that fraudulent academic papers, produced by so-called paper mills that manufacture or sell research for profit, are increasingly appearing in U.S. journals and may already be shaping federally funded science, despite originating from operations linked to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

"These operations are becoming major sources of falsified and plagiarized research," the committee wrote, cautioning that U.S. research grants could be awarded to individuals who rely on compromised studies or collaborate with CCP-affiliated funding sources, undermining the integrity of taxpayer-funded programs.

In the letters, the committee asks the Department of Energy, Environmental Protection Agency, National Science Foundation, NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to provide information on how agencies vet published studies used in funding decisions, whether they screen for ties to foreign adversaries or paper-mill activity, and what steps are taken when fraudulent research is identified.

The committee also requests briefings on how agencies plan to strengthen oversight and protect taxpayer-funded science from compromised or manipulated findings.

Fox News Digital has asked the five agencies to provide a response.

The committee pointed to a 2006 Alzheimer’s disease study, which helped popularize the so-called "amyloid hypothesis," and was later revealed to have relied on fabricated data — yet the findings were used for years to justify research priorities and funding decisions at the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

According to the committee, NIH continued to fund research based on the faulty hypothesis for roughly 16 years, culminating in the approval of an experimental drug aimed at stabilizing amyloid proteins in the brain — before the underlying research was exposed as fraudulent.

Lawmakers warn the case illustrates how fake or manipulated studies can embed themselves into the scientific ecosystem, misdirecting funding, delaying legitimate breakthroughs, and eroding trust in federally supported research.

The committee also cites massive retractions by major academic publishers as evidence that fraudulent research tied to paper-mill operations has already flooded Western journals.

In one example highlighted in the letters, Wiley, a prominent U.S. academic publisher, retracted more than 8,000 fabricated papers in 2023 alone after uncovering widespread manipulation linked to paper mills. The scandal ultimately forced the collapse of one of Wiley’s journal subsidiaries.

Lawmakers say the scale of the retractions underscores how paper mills have been able to exploit peer-review systems and push fake research into respected publications where it can be cited, relied upon, and reused long before problems are detected.

Investigations cited by the committee estimate that individual paper mills can generate hundreds of fraudulent studies per year, and that hundreds of thousands of suspect papers worldwide may already be contaminating scientific databases.

Analyses of the scientific literature suggest that thousands of fake or suspicious papers have already entered legitimate journals, particularly in fields like biomedical research and engineering, undermining confidence in academic publishing and scientific credibility.

In some cases, publishers have been forced to retract thousands of articles linked to suspected paper-mill activity, and entire journals have been shut down after fraud was uncovered.

Public trust in science and federal research institutions has already been shaken — a trend exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic — raising concerns that further revelations could deepen skepticism toward taxpayer-funded science.

The committee ties much of the paper-mill activity to Chinese Communist Party–linked academic incentives, arguing that China’s centralized "publish or perish" system has fueled demand for fabricated research.

According to sources cited in the letters, Chinese researchers face intense pressure to continually publish in order to secure jobs, promotions, and funding — a system that lawmakers say has encouraged widespread abuse, including ghostwriting, data fabrication, and the purchase of authorship slots.

The letters cite surveys showing that nearly half of medical residents at some Chinese hospitals admitted to buying or selling papers or hiring ghostwriters, while other investigations found that Chinese institutions have historically offered large cash rewards for publication in elite Western journals.

Although Beijing announced reforms aimed at curbing cash-for-publication incentives, the committee argues those efforts have been poorly enforced and riddled with loopholes, allowing paper mills to continue operating at scale.