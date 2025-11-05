Chinese scholars charged with smuggling biological materials into US under research cover

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Wednesday that three Chinese national scholars have been charged with conspiring to smuggle biological materials into the U.S. while working at a university laboratory.

The scholars allegedly made false statements to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers to import materials related to roundworms from China under the "guise" of research at the University of Michigan, authorities said.

"Allegedly attempting to smuggle biological materials under the guise of ‘research’ is a serious crime that threatens America’s national and agricultural security," Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement.

The agency identified the suspects as Xu Bai, 28, Fengfan Zhang, 27, and Zhiyong Zhang, 30, who were all participating in J-1 visa academic exchange programs.

FAKE YALE STUDENT SCANDAL RAISES ALARMS OVER ACADEMIC FRAUD, FOREIGN INFLUENCE RISKS

According to U.S. Attorney Jerome Gorgen, these charges stem from a broader pattern of alleged misuse within U.S. academic programs, specifically involving international researchers.

"These three men are part of a long and alarming pattern of criminal activities committed by Chinese nationals under the cover of the University of Michigan," Gorgen said in a statement, while also thanking the FBI, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and CBP for assisting in the case.

The three scholars, who conducted research at the university’s Shawn Xu Laboratory in Ann Arbor, allegedly received multiple shipments of concealed biological materials related to roundworms from a Chinese Ph.D. student in Wuhan, China, Chengxuan Han.

Han had previously worked at the university and was convicted of smuggling and making false statements before being removed from the U.S.

CHINESE BIO-SMUGGLING SUSPECT CRIES IN COURT OVER FEDERAL DETENTION

Following Han’s removal, the university launched an internal investigation. When the three scholars refused to cooperate, they were terminated, making them eligible for deportation.

Before an Oct. 16 flight to China from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, CBP stopped the men for inspection. Zhiyong Zhang allegedly provided false information about Han, while Xu Bai and Fengfan Zhang admitted to receiving packages even after Han’s removal.

"This case underscores the vital importance of safeguarding the American people and addressing vulnerabilities within foreign student and exchange visitor programs," ICE Director Todd M. Lyons said in a statement. "Educational institutions must enhance their admissions procedures to prevent exploitation, which can pose risks to national security.

"I commend the ICE HSI agents and officers who work tirelessly to protect our nation and uphold the rule of law every day."

CHINESE DOCTOR ACCUSED OF ATTEMPTING TO SMUGGLE CANCER RESEARCH FROM US TO CHINA

FBI Director Kash Patel added that such "academic research cannot excuse illegal activity," while CBP Director of Field Operations Marty C. Raybon added, "Foreign actors continue to seek ways to exploit vulnerabilities, including within our nation's higher education system to advance their agendas."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Jennifer Runyan, special agent in charge of the FBI Detroit Field Office, echoed that the agencies are "committed to protect the American people."

"The FBI will not tolerate any attempt to exploit our nation’s institutions, whether higher learning or otherwise, for unlawful purposes," she added.

HSI, FBI and CBP did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.