In letter to Trump, House Republicans call for special counsel to investigate election

More than two dozen House Republicans are calling on President Trump to direct Attorney General William Barr to appoint a special counsel to investigate November's presidential election, according to a letter obtained by Fox News.

The letter, sent Wednesday morning, claimed that Barr's Justice Department has not been taking adequate action to address the matter.

TRUMP TOUTS TEXAS SUPREME COURT CASE AS 'THE BIG ONE,' SAYS 'WE WILL BE INTERVENING'

"The Department of Justice has been asked on multiple occasions to launch an investigation into this matter, but inaction from the department along with comments made by the attorney general indicate a lack of willingness to investigate the irregularities your campaign and other elected officials across the nation have alleged," the letter said.

The message was signed by 27 Republican members of Congress, including Reps. Lance Gooden, R-Texas, Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and Ted Budd, R-N.C. It follows a nearly identical letter Gooden sent on his own last week. A spokesperson from Gooden's office said the new letter was the result of "an outpouring of support" from Gooden's fellow Republicans.

MISSOURI JOINS 'FIGHT' ALONGSIDE TEXAS TO CHALLENGE ELECTION BEFORE SUPREME COURT

Gooden's home state of Texas recently went to the Supreme Court with a case against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, alleging that the four battleground states improperly changed their election procedures. The lawsuit calls for special elections to take place in those states in order to appoint presidential electors, or if electors have already been appointed, for state legislatures to appoint new ones.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Attorneys general from Missouri, Louisiana, Arkansas and other states have announced their support of the lawsuit.

Fox News' Edmund DeMarche contributed to this report.