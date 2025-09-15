House Republican plans to leave Congress after more than 2 decades in office

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas will not run for re-election in 2026.

The long-serving lawmaker noted during an appearance on ABC's "This Week" that he will serve the rest of his current term, but is seeking a "new challenge."

McCaul has previously chaired the House Committee on Homeland Security and the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

‘JUST EVIL’: TOP REPUBLICAN DETAILS RUSSIA'S ‘HORRIFIC’ MASS ABDUCTIONS OF UKRAINIAN CHILDREN

"It has been the honor of a lifetime to represent the people of central Texas and to chair the prestigious Homeland Security and Foreign Affairs Committees," the congressman said in social media posts.

"My father’s service in World War II inspired me to pursue a life of public service, with a focus on defending our great nation against global threats, and I have been proud to carry out that mission in Congress for more than two decades. I am ready for a new challenge in 2027 and look forward to continuing to serve my country in the national security and foreign policy realm," he noted.

GOP REP MCCAUL URGES TRUMP ADMIN TO PRIORITIZE ‘AGGRAVATED FELONS’ WHEN DETAINING ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

McCaul has served in the U.S. House of Representatives for more than two decades.

The lawmaker from the Lone Star State took office in 2005.

GOP REP. MICHAEL MCCAUL ‘BRIEFLY DETAINED’ BY POLICE AT AIRPORT FOR ‘APPEARING INTOXICATED’

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rep. Don Bacon, a Republican from Nebraska, described McCaul as "a great Congressman, a great American and a great friend."