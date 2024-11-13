Expand / Collapse search
Politics

GOP Rep. Michael McCaul 'briefly detained' by police at airport for 'appearing intoxicated'

GOP Rep. Michael McCaul serves as the chairman for the House Foreign Affairs Committee

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, R-Texas, was detained at Dulles International Airport earlier this month for "appearing intoxicated," Fox News has confirmed.

McCaul admitted to taking an Ambien and drinking before a flight from D.C. to Texas, Semafor first reported. 

He said he missed his flight and found himself "disoriented." 

McCaul said he was "briefly detained" by police and picked up by a family member. 

House Republican Conference Meets On Capitol Hill

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, admitted that he was detained by police at Dulles International Airport after mixing Ambien with alcohol. (Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

"Two weekends ago, I made a mistake—one for which I take full responsibility. I missed a flight to Texas and found myself disoriented in the airport. This was the result of a poor decision I made to mix an Ambien—which I took in order to sleep on the upcoming flight—with some alcohol," McCaul said in a statement.

"Law enforcement officers briefly detained me while I waited for a family member to pick me up. I have nothing but respect and gratitude for the officers who intercepted me that evening. This incident does not reflect who I am and who I strive to be. As a human, I am not perfect. But I am determined to learn from this mistake and, God-willing, make myself a better person."

Fox News' Tyler Olson and Chad Pergram contributed to this report. 

