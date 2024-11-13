GOP Rep. Michael McCaul 'briefly detained' by police at airport for 'appearing intoxicated'

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, R-Texas, was detained at Dulles International Airport earlier this month for "appearing intoxicated," Fox News has confirmed.

McCaul admitted to taking an Ambien and drinking before a flight from D.C. to Texas, Semafor first reported.

He said he missed his flight and found himself "disoriented."

McCaul said he was "briefly detained" by police and picked up by a family member.

"Two weekends ago, I made a mistake—one for which I take full responsibility. I missed a flight to Texas and found myself disoriented in the airport. This was the result of a poor decision I made to mix an Ambien—which I took in order to sleep on the upcoming flight—with some alcohol," McCaul said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Law enforcement officers briefly detained me while I waited for a family member to pick me up. I have nothing but respect and gratitude for the officers who intercepted me that evening. This incident does not reflect who I am and who I strive to be. As a human, I am not perfect. But I am determined to learn from this mistake and, God-willing, make myself a better person."

Fox News' Tyler Olson and Chad Pergram contributed to this report.