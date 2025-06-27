House Republican opposing proposed sale of public lands says he's still against Senate bill: 'I remain a no'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., said in a Thursday post on X that he remains opposed to the Senate reconciliation measure.

"I agree with my colleagues that the federal government has mismanaged federal lands for decades. But I don’t agree with their solution. The solution is not to sell public lands. The solution is better management. Let’s send legislation to POTUS desk to improve management and access. I remain a no on the senate reconciliation bill," the lawmaker noted.

The president has been urging lawmakers to pass the measure.

GOP Sen. Mike Lee of Utah has been pushing for the measure to include the sale of some federal land, while Zinke has been opposing the prospect.

A Monday press release from the ranking member of the Senate Budget Committee indicated that the public land sales provision of the measure had been flagged by the Senate parliamentarian.

"Housing prices are crushing families and keeping young Americans from living where they grew up. We need to change that," Lee noted in a Monday night post on X.

"Yes, the Byrd Rule limits what can go in the reconciliation bill, but I’m doing everything I can to support President Trump and move this forward," he noted.

Zinke served as Interior secretary during a portion of President Donald Trump's first term in office.