House Republican Mark Amodei announces retirement, says it’s ‘the right time’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mark Amodei, R-Nev., announced Friday that he will retire from Congress at the end of his term, saying after 15 years of service that "it is the right time for Nevada and myself to pass the torch."

Amodei said he will complete his current term, which runs through January 2027, and framed the decision as a personal milestone rather than a political one, calling his time in office "the honor of my lifetime."

"Serving the people of Nevada has been the honor of my lifetime," Amodei said in a statement released via X. "Nobody is prouder of our Nevada Congressional District than me. Thank you for the honor."

Amodei said he entered Congress "to solve problems" and to ensure that "our State and Nation have strong voice in the federal policy and oversight processes," adding, "I look forward to finishing my term."

REPORTER'S NOTEBOOK: HOUSE EXODUS THREATENS JOHNSON'S GRIP ON POWER AS OVER 40 MEMBERS HEAD FOR EXIT

The veteran lawmaker represents Nevada’s 2nd Congressional District, which covers the northern half of the state and includes Reno, the district’s largest city. The seat leans Republican and, prior to Friday’s announcement, was rated Solid Republican by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.

Nevada’s other three congressional districts are currently held by Democrats and are considered more competitive.

Amodei has consistently won reelection by wide margins. He defeated his Democrat challenger by 19 points in 2024 and won the 2022 midterm election by 22 points. President Donald Trump carried the district by 14 points in 2024.

On Capitol Hill, Amodei currently chairs the Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, a role that places him at the center of funding decisions for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). His retirement announcement comes as DHS faces another looming funding deadline, with current funding set to expire in just over a week.

HOUSE GOP MAJORITY ON THE BRINK AS ALL-DEMOCRAT TEXAS SPECIAL CONGRESSIONAL ELECTION UNDERWAY

Amodei is the latest House Republican to announce plans to leave Congress ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

In his statement, Amodei did not reference the political landscape or the upcoming election cycle, instead emphasizing gratitude and continuity through the remainder of his term.

"Every achievement worth doing began with listening to Nevadans and fighting for our values," he said. "After 15 years of service, I believe it is the right time for Nevada and myself to pass the torch."

Amodei was first elected to Congress in 2011 and has served continuously since, building a reputation as a reliable conservative vote in the lower House.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

His announcement sets the stage for an open-seat contest in Nevada’s 2nd District in the upcoming midterm elections.

Fox News' Chad Pergram and Fox News Digital's Paul Steinhauser contributed to this reporting.