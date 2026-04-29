House Republican from Florida announces he won't seek re-election this year

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Republican Rep. Daniel Webster of Florida announced that he will not run for re-election this year.

"After much prayerful consideration and discussion with my beloved wife Sandy, I have decided not to seek re-election to the United States House of Representatives," he said, according to a Tuesday press release.

"It has been an honor and privilege to represent my beloved state in the U.S. House of Representatives. I’ve never taken for granted my responsibility to Florida’s hardworking taxpayers and families to advance common-sense reforms and principled policy. The time has come to pass the torch to the next conservative leader and spend more precious time with my wife, children and 24 grandchildren," he noted.

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Webster has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since early 2011.

"Throughout my time in Congress, I have fought for legislative reforms that would restore a member driven process and fiscal responsibility. To set an example, I have reduced my congressional salary and office budget every year, returning over $6 million in savings to the Treasury as a small but meaningful step toward restoring fiscal responsibility," the lawmaker said. "This has been the most member-driven Congress of my time, and we have made great progress in cutting spending year over year."

His retirement announcement came the day after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis unveiled a proposed new congressional map for the state.

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Should the state legislature, which holds a Republican majority in both the state House and Senate, approve the redrawing, it would then return to DeSantis to be signed into law and would apply to the 2026 midterms.

"Don’t do it. I’ve said it from the beginning," Punchbowl News reported Webster as saying last month. "I’ve been around enough reapportionments to know it’s a slippery slope."

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In a post on X, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, who is also the Sunshine State's former governor, responded to the congressman's retirement announcement by calling Webster"a hard worker and an American patriot" who "dedicated decades of his life to serving the great people of Florida," adding, "He’s a great friend who served our nation with pride. I’m grateful for all that we have accomplished together for our state and nation."

Fox News Digital's Preston Mizell contributed to this report