Senate GOP pushes Trump budget framework through after marathon vote series

The Senate passed a framework for a sweeping bill promoting President Donald Trump's agenda after an hourslong series of amendment votes during which Democrats sought to put Republicans on record on issues like tariffs and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

It passed mostly along party lines in a 51 to 48 vote around 2:30 a.m. ET on Saturday morning. Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Rand Paul, R-Ky., were the only two Republicans to join Democrats in opposing the measure.

The amended framework would raise the debt ceiling by up to $5 trillion within the reconciliation process, taking future leverage away from Senate Democrats. It would also make Trump's 2017 tax cuts permanent by using what's called a current policy baseline that Budget Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., decides.

The scoring tool essentially means the cost of making Trump's tax cuts permanent would be factored at $0 because it extends current policy, rather than counting it as new dollars being added to the federal deficit.

Some conservatives have signaled they're wary of using that method, however.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., said on the Senate floor ahead of the vote series, "I have been assured that there is a commitment and other ways to pay for the eventual reconciliation bill."

"Now, I am not saying that I think that it is better that we use current policy as baseline. It's never been done before in a setting like this. I think it establishes a dangerous precedent. It might be within the rules to do so, but it doesn't mean it's wise to do so," he said.

Some House conservatives have gone so far as to call it a "gimmick."

Senate GOP leaders made clear they were in lock-step behind the framework, however.

"This resolution is the first step toward a final bill to make permanent the tax relief we implemented in 2017 and deliver a transformational investment in our border, national, and energy security – all accompanied by substantial savings measures and commonsense reforms to our government," Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said on Friday evening.

Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso, R-Wyo., said, "The American people gave us a mission and a mandate: secure borders, lower taxes, affordable energy, peace through strength, and, of course, efficient, effective government. Senate Republicans’ bold budget blueprint delivers."

Budget reconciliation lowers the vote threshold in the Senate from 60 to 51, which lets Republicans approve certain priorities with no Democrat support.

Washington's Republican trifecta thus sees reconciliation as a key tool for delivering on Trump agenda items.

The Senate's Friday night "vote-a-rama" was triggered by the chamber agreeing to a motion to proceed to the budget resolution amendment on Thursday night. Nearly a day of debate followed before the vote series was initiated.

During this type of voting series, senators of both parties can introduce an unlimited number of amendments, and many get floor votes.

No amendments were adopted during the roughly six hours-long vote series.

Some notable measures, however, included an amendment by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., to raise the federal minimum wage to $17 over a period of five years, an amendment by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to limit many of Trump's tariffs, and a bipartisan amendment aimed at blocking the reconciliation bill from making cuts to Medicaid.

"Tonight, Senate Democrats gave Senate Republicans the chance to hit the kill switch on Donald Trump's tariffs on DOGE, on the attacks against Social Security and Medicare and Medicaid," Schumer said after the vote. "And at each opportunity, Republicans refused."

Graham said in a statement on X after the vote, "Tonight, the Senate took one small step toward reconciliation and one giant leap toward making the tax cuts permanent, securing the border, providing much-needed help for the military and finally cutting wasteful Washington spending."

The budget would address border funding for the Trump administration as well as extend the hallmark tax cuts Trump passed in 2017.

Initially, there was stark disagreement between Republicans in the House and Senate on how to organize a budget reconciliation resolution. The House GOP leaders preferred one bill with both the border and taxes included, while those in the Senate wanted to have two separate resolutions for them.

House Republicans passed a framework that closely resembles the current Senate-passed version last month.

But it's still not clear that House conservatives will accept the Senate plan, despite its similarities to the lower chamber's framework, with the Senate's bid to permanently extend Trump's tax cuts likely to be one of the biggest points of contention.

The House Budget Committee's Republican majority wrote on X just before the Senate kicked off its vote series, "Cutting taxes without cutting spending doesn’t reduce taxes, it merely shifts the tax burden to our children. We have a generational opportunity - and maybe our last - to get our fiscal house in order."

After matching frameworks pass the House and Senate, the relevant congressional committees will begin filling it out with policy and spending changes under their jurisdictions.

Trump expressed support for the Senate framework earlier this week, saying at an unrelated event, "If we get this done, it'll be the most incredible bill ever passed in the history of our Congress."